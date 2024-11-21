Large Academic Medical Center Expands Adoption of Vyne Medical Solutions, Adding Cloud Fax Services

"We are honored to partner with this prestigious academic medical center in their commitment to delivering exceptional care through innovative solutions," said Caleb Manscill, President of Vyne Medical. Post this

Cloud Fax: Convenient, digital faxing that uses healthcare-specific functionality, simplifying the management of incoming and outgoing faxes and workflows for the health system

Email-to-Fax Technology: Automating email conversion and delivery, medical center teams can send and receive faxes directly from their email inboxes, including the forwarding of email contents and attachments

"We are honored to partner with this prestigious academic medical center in their commitment to delivering exceptional care through innovative solutions," said Caleb Manscill, President of Vyne Medical. "After implementing our Trace platform, the health system elevated efficiency across their vast network, and we look forward to further streamlining their processes with our cloud fax and email-to-fax technologies."

For 25+ years, Vyne Medical has promoted the delivery of fast, high-quality patient care nationwide. The healthcare software company is excited to continue enhancing the operations of this trusted medical center, turning its time-consuming manual tasks into automated workflow processes.

About Vyne Medical

Vyne Medical is a recognized industry leader in end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platforms facilitate the electronic capture, storage, and submission of healthcare data in virtually any form – voice, fax, image, data, or electronic document. By Connecting Disconnected Data®, Vyne Medical's solutions close the gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance, and patient experience. For more information, visit vynemedical.com.

