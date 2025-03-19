Large Health System Analysis Shows 3:1 ROI from Outsourcing Transfer Services to Conduit Health Partners

"Health systems face many challenges when optimizing patient transfers," said Cheryl Dalton-Norman, president, Conduit Health Partners. "Timely transfers ensure expedited care and improved outcomes for critical patients, and a better experience for patients, families and hospital employees." Post this

"Hospitals and health systems are facing a multitude of challenges when it comes to optimizing patient transfers, from staffing shortages to razor-thin margins," said Cheryl Dalton-Norman, president of Conduit Health Partners. "More timely transfers not only ensure expedited care and improved outcomes for critical patients, but also improve the overall experience for patients, families and hospital employees."

The analysis examined the ROI to facilities receiving patients using data on patients transferred within the large health system in 2023, excluding behavioral health transfers. The final calculation represents the net revenue per account, profit margin by service line and service fee for the transfer center to calculate the benefit to the receiving facility.

Conduit's transfer center effectively coordinated 18,000 transfers within the large health system over 12 months, ensuring continued coordination of care for patients in addition to providing $279M in net revenue. Conduit's transfer center is predicted to contribute $23M in future revenue by appropriately enabling a patient to continue on their care journey within the health system.

Incremental revenue from new patients uses the annual value of a new patient, estimated at $1,395, and assumes expected patient tenure with the health system is 10 years based on an accepted industry benchmark.

For key specialties, Conduit's transfer services achieved an ROI of:

7:1 for Cardiology

6:1 for Neurosciences

4:1 for General Surgery

4:1 for Spine and Orthopedics

Conduit's standardized transfer center model addresses existing stressors by providing a 24/7 operation aimed at speeding patient transfer to the most appropriate care setting possible. Rather than allocating needed resources to make calls and coordinate placement, EDs and inpatient units simply make one call to initiate a transfer. This frees providers, nurses, and other staff to focus on the priority activity: serving patients.

The full ROI report can be accessed here. For more information, visit http://www.conduithp.com.

About Conduit Health Partners

Conduit Health Partners is a health care solutions company that connects patients and employees to the care they need, when they need it, through customized services in patient transfer, nurse triage, virtual nursing remote patient monitoring, including hospital at-home and patient outreach. With innovation at the forefront, Conduit is an operational partner that improves care and access for health systems, provider groups, health plans and employers via cost-effective, efficient solutions delivered by more than 200 nurses serving over 200 locations in 47 states. Conduit has improved access to care for more than 1.7 million people since its inception in 2017. Learn more at http://www.conduithp.com.

