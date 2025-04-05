Large Homesites with No HOA Now Selling in Mooresville, NC

"Opening Phase 2 at Rolling Meadows offers buyers even more privacy with larger home sites that back to trees on a private cul-de-sac." said Jeff Caruso, Owner/CEO of Caruso Homes. "And with no HOA, buyers have the flexibility to use that space as they choose." Post this

The Roanoke model, a particularly popular choice, offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 - 3.5 baths, and up to 3,229 square feet, with a primary suite on the main level, a spacious loft, and an open family room with a large kitchen and breakfast area.

For buyers looking to move in sooner, a quick move-in Davidson model is now under construction at 552 Fern Hill Rd at Homesite 21. Priced at $751,919, this home will sit on a 1 acre private, wooded lot and will be available this summer.

"Opening Phase 2 at Rolling Meadows offers buyers even more privacy with larger home sites that back to trees on a private cul-de-sac." said Jeff Caruso, Owner/CEO of Caruso Homes. "And with no HOA, buyers have the flexibility to use that space as they choose."

Located just one mile from Lake Norman, Rolling Meadows blends countryside living with modern convenience. Homeowners can enjoy boating, fishing, golfing, and outdoor recreation just minutes from their doorstep. The community is also only 30 miles from Charlotte, offering quick access to city amenities while maintaining a peaceful, suburban setting.

Mooresville has been ranked #1 in Best Places to Live in Iredell County by Niche, and for good reason. The region gives residents access to Charlotte's booming job market, referred to as "The New Wall Street of the South," thanks to its thriving financial and tech industries. Charlotte's cost of living is 2.3% lower than the national average, making it an attractive destination for professionals, families, and retirees.

Mooresville, known as "Race City USA," is home to several NASCAR teams and top racing venues, providing exciting entertainment options year-round. The area also offers boutique shopping, waterfront dining, and a variety of parks and trails for outdoor enthusiasts.

"Buyers today are looking for more space, privacy, and flexibility in how they live, and Rolling Meadows really checks those boxes," said Caruso. "With only 12 new homesites just released, we don't expect them to last long."

Rolling Meadows is an exceptional opportunity for homebuyers seeking an elevated lifestyle with no HOA constraints. With limited homesites available, buyers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their preferred lot and take advantage of grand opening pricing.

For more information about Rolling Meadows, available homes, and personalization options, visit www.carusohomes.com or contact Caruso Homes at (704) 703-3927 to schedule a personal consultation.

ABOUT CARUSO HOMES | www.carusohomes.com

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes has established itself as a leader in superior quality and craftsmanship in new home construction and design. Serving Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Caruso Homes is renowned for its commitment to providing unparalleled personal care and attention throughout the home-building process.

Media Contact

Melissa Kahl, Caruso Homes, 1 443-481-9559, [email protected], carusohomes.com

SOURCE Caruso Homes