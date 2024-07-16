Large-scale Enterprise Generative AI Deployment to be led by Wand AI and Presight

This announcement is a testimony to the power of generative AI in delivering strong business value and Wand AI's unique ability to offer enterprise-grade AI at scale. Post this

The strategic partnership and expected large-scale enterprise generative AI deployment is the result of a collaborative effort spanning several months. The Wand AI platform provides an industry-leading generative AI solution, which can be rapidly integrated into existing information resources and workflows, to create valuable AI assistants for a wide range of functional roles and industry verticals.

"This announcement is a testimony to the power of generative AI in delivering strong business value and Wand AI's unique ability to offer enterprise-grade AI at scale," said Rotem Alaluf, CEO of Wand AI. "Our partnership with Presight is a major milestone in the advancement of enterprise AI."

Wand AI is built using an "enterprise first" design that allows businesses of all sizes to deploy and scale generative AI with confidence. The platform includes dozens of uniquely skilled AI agents and enables intelligent collaboration between agents to solve complex problems efficiently. Here are some additional benefits of the Wand AI platform:

Shorter time to value: Advanced planning and reasoning capabilities in Wand AI enable users with no AI background to receive accurate and comprehensive answers to any business question.

At-scale operation: Wand AI agents are experts at efficiently handling large amounts of data and files, to provide powerful insights at enterprise scale.

High accuracy: Wand AI's agentic network creates a unique ecosystem that enables self-criticism and reduces hallucinations.

Advanced data analytics: Powerful decision making mechanism in Wand AI, which is based on an intuitive data manipulation framework, enables business users to conduct data cleaning, predictions, and other advanced data science operations.

About Wand AI

Wand AI accelerates enterprise AI adoption by providing a platform for intelligent collaboration between knowledge workers and AI agents. By enabling highly accurate solutions to complex business problems, Wand AI helps businesses deploy and scale AI quickly, confidently, and at lower cost. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Wand AI currently serves hundreds of medium and large enterprises across the globe. To learn more about the company, visit: enterprise.wand.ai.

About Presight

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region's leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence ("AI"). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. To learn more about the company, visit: www.presight.ai

