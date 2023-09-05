Largest Edition of Seafood Expo Asia to Feature a Comprehensive Conference Program Covering Topics Relevant to the Asian Market

This year's Expo marks the largest edition in its history, featuring more than 350 exhibitors from 40 countries and a conference program led by industry experts from around the world. · The three-day event includes a series of workshops and roundtables that will highlight topics related to the impact of AI on seafood processing, seafood consumption trends in Asia, seafood traceability as well as upscaling of sustainability. · In addition to the conference sessions, attendees will be able to enjoy culinary demonstrations and seafood product tastings by international companies.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 11th edition of Seafood Expo Asia, taking place in a week, from 11 to 13 September at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, will mark the largest edition in the event's history with more than 350 new and returning exhibiting companies from 40 countries. In addition to an expanded exhibit hall, the Expo will feature a conference program addressing the most prominent industry topics for the Asian market.

Organized by Diversified Communications, the three-day event will present diverse immersive programs, including a series of workshop sessions and expert discussion roundtables. The lineup will highlight key industry topics across Asia, including innovative seafood trends, AI's role in seafood processing, sustainability in seafood, aquaculture advancements, and shifting consumption patterns.

Following the rise of AI adoption across industries, speakers such as Eric Enno Tamm, This Fish's CEO and Co-Founder, will explore the integration of AI and data in optimizing predictions of fish quality and production as well as automating the monitoring of fisheries through machine learning.

Through a thought-provoking workshop series guided by The Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability (GDST), the first session will discuss how the implementation of a common language framework and traceability standards enable market access and help safeguard a sustainable future. The second session of the workshop will delve into the importance of implementing traceability within the aquaculture industry to promote responsible sourcing practices and achieve greater production transparency.

For more information kindly refer to Appendix 1 below.

"Singapore is a longstanding trading hub within the Asia Pacific region. This strategic location allows the event to bring together experts from across the seafood sector to address industry challenges," said Mrs. Wynter Courmont, Vice President, Seafood, Diversified Communications.

Courmont adds, "We're excited to offer attendees a glimpse into the forefront of Asia's seafood landscape." As the largest traded food commodity in the world, with over 3 billion people relying on wild caught and farmed seafood as a significant source of animal protein, pushing sustainability in this industry is crucial. Beyond fostering strategic alliances, this year's expo will look to discuss sustainable practices across the industry, and cover the most pertinent topics around technology, finance, consumer trends and aquaculture.

The expo will also focus on the innovations propelling the seafood supply chain, the significance of quality in retail and food service, and dialogues centered around seafood traceability.

For the first time, Seafood Expo Asia will host the Seafood Excellence Asia Awards competition, which recognizes the best new seafood products represented at the Expo. Key Buyers will be tasting and evaluating the innovative products submitted in the awards competition. Three winners will be announced on the second morning of the event (Tuesday 12 September).

Additional engaging activities like culinary demonstrations and seafood tastings will enhance attendees' experience and knowledge of species from around the world. The Product Showcase and Tasty Kitchen area will highlight products ready for the Asia market and attendees will get the opportunity to taste some of these products. a unique segment to discover diverse seafood options and innovative solutions for Asian markets.

For the full schedule, detailed topics and a list of speakers, please refer to Appendix 1 below.

For more information on Seafood Expo Asia, please visit http://www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.

About Seafood Expo Asia

Seafood Expo Asia is a trade event where buyers and suppliers of seafood from around the world come together to network and conduct business in the lucrative Asian market. The event is produced by Diversified Communications and takes place annually in Asia. SeafoodSource is the exposition's official media covering industry news year-round. For more information, visit http://www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company's global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sue Ling Liew

Assistant Manager, Elliot & Co.

HP: (65) 8457 2735 Email: [email protected]

Christine Wright, Marketing Director

Diversified Communications Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Christine Wright, Diversified Communications, 2078425500, [email protected], www.divcom.com

SOURCE Diversified Communications