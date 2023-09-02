Largest Heart Announces the 5th Annual Be a Largest Heart - Sponsored by Synterex

"Many of us know someone or have family who have been afflicted by substance use, and it has a unique ability to affect entire families and communities. That's why Synterex is proud to sponsor this Largest Heart 5K event." Tweet this

"We need to do more," said Largest Heart Founder Peter Cook. "But most Americans don't know where to find help and support. We want to change that. We are focused on revolutionizing mental health, prevention, and awareness and the 5K event is one way we can shine a light on these critical topics and start the conversation. We are thrilled to have Synterex, a company that shares our values, to be sponsoring this year's event and helping make a difference in our community."

"A main facet of Synterex's core values is strengthening our community," noted Jeanette Towles, Synterex's President and CEO. "Many of us know someone or have family who have been afflicted by substance use, and it has a unique ability to affect entire families and communities. We need more tools in our toolkit to tackle these issues so people can live their best and healthiest lives. That's why Synterex is proud to sponsor this Largest Heart 5K event using the proceeds from our recent second-place win in a pitch competition among disabled-owned businesses. When small and diverse businesses unite, we can have an impact on the world."

Cook says that a big barrier to care and treatment is stigma and that some individuals are more genetically predisposed to addiction—a fact that many are unaware of. "We are focused on breaking down stigma, normalizing the conversation around these issues, and helping empower individuals and communities."

For the 5K event, supporters can join in person or remotely. The Largest Heart encourages community members to invite their family, friends, and even animals. The event will focus on the theme of stomping out stigma and raising awareness that recovery is possible. To learn about this year's recipient: www.floridarecoveryschoolsofcentralflorida.org

For more information please visit their website at www.LargestHeart.org or contact [email protected]. Largest Heart is a 501 3 social good tax-deductible charitable organization.

Synterex, Inc. is a global, SBA Award-winning clinical and regulatory consulting firm that helps biotech and pharmaceutical companies with the documentation and processes they need to get their products into the clinic and into the market. Synterex is WBENC- and DOBE-certified and is a GBB-certified green company.

