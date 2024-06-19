Largest SkillsUSA National Conference in History Showcases America's Future Skilled Workforce

As a talent pipeline and vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA is proud to gather our future leaders in the great city of Atlanta as we positively influence a generation of students who will make a difference in their communities, the nation and the world. Post this

Happening simultaneously with the SkillsUSA Championships will be SkillsUSA TECHPSO, one of the nation's largest technical education expositions. TECHSPO will feature more than 200 exhibitors from education and industry eager to meet the next generation of skilled professionals and career-ready leaders. Rounding out the event are professional development workshops for students and teachers, two general sessions and a community service project that benefits Atlanta children. The event will also celebrate the highest membership numbers in SkillsUSA's nearly 60-year history: more than 413,000 student and teacher members from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

"Our organization is growing and so is our conference," said SkillsUSA executive director Chelle Travis. "As a talent pipeline and vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA is proud to gather our future leaders in the great city of Atlanta as we positively influence a generation of students who will make a difference in their communities, the nation and the world. This event is much more than a conference or convention — it is a workforce development event where America's future skilled workforce can connect directly with their future employers. It's a place for our members and supporters to show the nation that skilled career pathways are more valuable and in demand now than ever before and that these careers provide amazing opportunities for personal and professional success."

Aerotek — a leading workplace solutions provider in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance — is the presenting sponsor of the 2024 conference, and hundreds of other industry representatives from American companies will be on site to support the competitions and other events throughout the week.

SkillsUSA students and teachers will converge in Atlanta ready to grow, learn and lead, and the organization recently announced that Atlanta will be SkillsUSA's NLSC home through 2033. Learn more and follow the event with daily coverage at NLSC.SkillsUSA.org.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is the #1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 413,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3-D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served nearly 15 million members since its founding in 1965. Learn more at skillsusa.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

