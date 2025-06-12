Largest SkillsUSA National Conference in History Showcases America's Future Skilled Workforce

As a talent pipeline and vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA is proud to gather our future leaders in the great city of Atlanta as we positively influence a generation of students who will make a difference in their communities, the nation and the world. Post this

Happening simultaneously with the SkillsUSA Championships will be SkillsUSA TECHPSO, one of the nation's largest technical education expositions. TECHSPO will feature more than 200 exhibitors from education and industry eager to meet the next generation of skilled professionals and career-ready leaders. Rounding out the event are professional development workshops for students and teachers, two general sessions and a community service project that benefits Atlanta children. The event will also celebrate the highest membership numbers in SkillsUSA's 60-year history: more than 443,000 student and teacher members from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

"Our organization is growing and so is our conference," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. "As a talent pipeline and vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA is proud to gather our future leaders in the great city of Atlanta as we positively influence a generation of students who will make a difference in their communities, the nation and the world. This event is much more than a conference or convention — it is a workforce development event where America's future skilled workforce can connect directly with their future employers. It's a place for our members and supporters to show the nation that skilled career pathways are more valuable and in demand now than ever before and that these careers provide amazing opportunities for personal and professional success."

On Tuesday, June 24 SkillsUSA members and supporters will gather in State Farm Arena for the largest and most exciting event of the week, the Opening Session. Our keynote speaker is Mike Rowe, best known as "the dirtiest man on TV" from the iconic series Dirty Jobs. He is an Emmy Award-winning host, narrator, bestselling author and producer who has turned storytelling into a platform of purpose — sharing the journeys of everyday people who've built meaningful careers through skill, determination and old-fashioned work ethic. Rowe's message resonates deeply with the values of leadership, dedication and practical skills that SkillsUSA embodies.

The SkillsUSA conference will be led by students like National High School President Kallie Allen of Massachusetts, who says, "Attending the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference is honestly one of the best experiences I've had in high school. I get to meet leaders in industry, learn about careers I didn't even know existed, and connect with students from all over the country who are just as passionate about their futures as I am. Being involved with SkillsUSA and attending this national event really expands my horizons and opens my eyes to what's possible for my future."

Aerotek — a leading workplace solutions provider in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance — is the presenting sponsor of the 2025 conference, and hundreds of other industry representatives from American companies will be on site to support the competitions and other events all week.

Students and teachers will converge in Atlanta ready to grow, learn and lead, and the SkillsUSA has announced that Atlanta is our conference home through 2033. One-day guest passes are available to the public. Visit http://www.NLSC.skillsusa.org for options and pricing and to learn more about the event or to follow the conference coverage.

SkillsUSA is the #1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 440,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3-D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served over 15 million members since its founding in 1965.

