Lariat Lodge Brewing Teams Up with the Colorado Rapids for a Match Made in Colorado

"Rapids fans, this one's for you — Ninety-Six IPA brings crisp hops, club pride, and Colorado flavor to every matchday." - Anders Ruikka, owner of Lariat Lodge Brewing Company. Post this

Lariat Lodge has been a proud craft beer sponsor of the Colorado Rapids since the 2024 season, has a branded concession bar in the park, and select beers available on draft and in cans at numerous locations inside the home of the Rapids.

Fans are encouraged to visit DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Rapids home game days and concert days to experience Ninety-Six IPA firsthand.

About the Colorado Rapids

The Colorado Rapids are one of Major League Soccer's founding members and the 2010 MLS Cup champions. Established in 1996, the club seeks to ignite a passion for the sport in Colorado by consistently competing for trophies and providing a world-class experience for supporters, partners, players and staff. The Rapids are based at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo., and are part of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

About Lariat Lodge Brewing Company

Founded in Evergreen on Halloween 2015, Lariat Lodge Brewing Company has since expanded to a second location in Littleton—just 10 minutes from Red Rocks Amphitheater. Both locations operate as full-service brewpubs and restaurants, offering scratch-made, upscale pub fare alongside a lineup of classic craft beers, creative seasonal offerings, and experimental small-batch brews. Guests can also enjoy a full bar and private event spaces for special occasions. Each lodge-inspired location features warm, inviting décor, stunning mountain views, and dog-friendly patios that create a cozy, welcoming atmosphere. Coloradans can enjoy Lariat Lodge beer in cans and kegs at stores and restaurants throughout the state. Just look for their signature chalk-style artwork and Experience the Craft.

Media Contact

Mike Naifeh, Lariat Lodge Brewing, 1 720-301-1007, [email protected], https://lariatlodgebrewing.com/

SOURCE Lariat Lodge Brewing