Larkmead Vineyards Announces New California Distribution Partnership with Serendipity Wines

"For our family, this is about much more than distribution. It's about finding partners who understand and celebrate the care, history, and intention behind my family's legacy." – Ann Baker, third-generation family member and board member of Larkmead Vineyards Post this

The partnership reflects a deeply aligned philosophy between the two companies: an unwavering commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and wines that reflect the beauty and legacy of the land.

"Serendipity Wines shares many of the same values that define Larkmead," said Kate Solari Baker, proprietor of Larkmead Vineyards. "Their thoughtful approach to representing family-owned wineries, paired with a deep respect for terroir and excellence, makes them well-suited to represent our wines in California."

Since its inception, Larkmead has been recognized for its winemaking excellence, earning more than 150 scores of 95 points and above, including three perfect 100-point ratings. The estate's wines are entirely estate-grown and produced, with a focus on sustainable, regenerative, and organic farming practices.

"Larkmead is one of Napa Valley's truly iconic estates, with a deep commitment to estate farming, precision winemaking, and long-term stewardship of their vineyards," said Jay Akin, VP of Sales at Serendipity Wines. "We're incredibly excited to represent a winery with this level of heritage and quality, and we look forward to continuing to grow the brand alongside our customers and partners throughout California."

"For our family, this is about much more than distribution," said Ann Baker, third-generation family member and board member of Larkmead Vineyards. "It's about finding partners who understand and celebrate the care, history, and intention behind my family's legacy."

Serendipity Wines has spent more than 20 years building relationships with wineries that prioritize quality, authenticity, and stewardship, distributing premium wines to specialty retailers, restaurants, and fine wine destinations throughout California and Texas.

Together, Larkmead Vineyards and Serendipity Wines look forward to growing the presence of Larkmead's wines in key California markets while continuing to advance the estate's longstanding commitment to terroir-driven winemaking, organic farming, and luxury hospitality in Calistoga.

About Larkmead Vineyards

Founded in 1895, Larkmead Vineyards is one of Napa Valley's oldest family-owned wine estates. Located in Calistoga, the 115-acre estate has been under the stewardship of the Solari-Baker family since 1948 and is recognized for its terroir-driven Cabernet Sauvignon, commitment to organic farming, and dedication to innovation and long-term land stewardship. Today, the third- and fourth-generation family estate produces 100% estate-grown wines that reflect the complexity and character of its historic Napa Valley vineyard. For more information, visit www.larkmead.com.

About Serendipity Wines

Serendipity Wines is a trusted distributor and national importer of premium wines and spirits, dedicated to delivering exceptional service. For over two decades, the company has built strong relationships with family producers who share a commitment to quality, authenticity, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.serendipitywines.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Vogt, Magnum Media, 1 (707) 942-0167, [email protected], www.magnummedia.co

SOURCE Larkmead Vineyards