Larkmead Vineyards Appoints Bill Vyenielo as New President

Vyenielo is a graduate of the University of California at Davis' School of Agriculture and Environmental Science and holds an MBA degree from Pepperdine Graziadio School of Business. For the past decade, Vyenielo has served as a Business Consultant at Moss Adams, where he utilized his expertise to help wineries and grape growers navigate challenges and improve business performance. "As the newly elected President of Larkmead Vineyards, Bill brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to our historic estate," said Solari Baker. "His passion for agriculture, and viticulture in particular, coupled with his extensive experience in the wine industry, makes him the perfect leader to guide Larkmead into the future."

Established in 1895 and under the ownership of the Solari family since 1948, Larkmead has been a cornerstone of Napa Valley winemaking for generations. "It is an honor to take on the role of President at Larkmead Vineyards, a winery with such a rich historical presence," said Vyenielo. "With a steadfast commitment to quality and innovation, I am excited to lead Larkmead into the future, ensuring that we continue to produce exceptional wines while honoring the traditions that have made the estate a pillar of the Calistoga and entire Napa Valley community."

Situated on the floor of northern Napa Valley, Larkmead's 115-acre vineyard produces some of the most recognized wines in the region. With a focus on Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet-based blends, Larkmead wines have earned over 140 scores of 95 points and above, including two perfect 100-point ratings, and a trio of 97-point scores for the three new 2021 vintage reds: Firebelle Estate Red Blend, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, and Solari Estate Cabernet Sauvignon.

The Solari family's commitment to excellence has been unwavering throughout the years, and Larkmead's stewardship is now in its fourth generation. Under Vyenielo's leadership, Larkmead Vineyards is poised to continue its legacy as a world-class winery and vineyard.

