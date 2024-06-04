Larkmead Vineyards Appoints Bill Vyenielo as New President

Bill Vyenielo comes to Larkmead with more than three decades of experience in the agriculture and wine sector, with expertise that makes him an ideal leader to continue Larkmead's legacy of excellence.
CALISTOGA, Calif. , June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Larkmead Vineyards, one of Napa Valley's oldest family-owned wineries with more than 125 years of history in Calistoga, proudly announces the appointment of Bill Vyenielo as its new President. "We are thrilled to welcome Bill Vyenielo as the new President of Larkmead Vineyards," said Kate Solari Baker, proprietor of Larkmead Vineyards and matriarch of the family. Vyenielo brings over 30 years of experience in agriculture and winery operations, making him an ideal leader to continue Larkmead's legacy of excellence.
A native of Petaluma, California, Vyenielo's connection to the land began at a young age while working on neighboring farms and ranch operations. "My early experience instilled in me a profound respect for hard work and a deep understanding of agricultural seasons and cycles," said Vyenielo. Vyenielo's career in business started nearly four decades ago as an Agricultural lender with Farm Credit, where he gained invaluable experience financing various agricultural operations. His journey led him to executive management positions, including 14 years at Peter Michael Winery, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the fledgling estate into a highly acclaimed brand.
Vyenielo is a graduate of the University of California at Davis' School of Agriculture and Environmental Science and holds an MBA degree from Pepperdine Graziadio School of Business. For the past decade, Vyenielo has served as a Business Consultant at Moss Adams, where he utilized his expertise to help wineries and grape growers navigate challenges and improve business performance. "As the newly elected President of Larkmead Vineyards, Bill brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to our historic estate," said Solari Baker. "His passion for agriculture, and viticulture in particular, coupled with his extensive experience in the wine industry, makes him the perfect leader to guide Larkmead into the future."
Established in 1895 and under the ownership of the Solari family since 1948, Larkmead has been a cornerstone of Napa Valley winemaking for generations. "It is an honor to take on the role of President at Larkmead Vineyards, a winery with such a rich historical presence," said Vyenielo. "With a steadfast commitment to quality and innovation, I am excited to lead Larkmead into the future, ensuring that we continue to produce exceptional wines while honoring the traditions that have made the estate a pillar of the Calistoga and entire Napa Valley community."
Situated on the floor of northern Napa Valley, Larkmead's 115-acre vineyard produces some of the most recognized wines in the region. With a focus on Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet-based blends, Larkmead wines have earned over 140 scores of 95 points and above, including two perfect 100-point ratings, and a trio of 97-point scores for the three new 2021 vintage reds: Firebelle Estate Red Blend, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, and Solari Estate Cabernet Sauvignon.
The Solari family's commitment to excellence has been unwavering throughout the years, and Larkmead's stewardship is now in its fourth generation. Under Vyenielo's leadership, Larkmead Vineyards is poised to continue its legacy as a world-class winery and vineyard.
