Larkmead Vineyards Unveils Inaugural Release from Pioneering Research Block

Established in 2020, the Research Block stands as a beacon of viticultural experimentation and sustainability, reflecting the Solari family's forward-thinking ethos, their commitment to wine research, and the importance of continued Bordeaux-varietal cultivation in Napa Valley. The Research Block is planted to eight different grape varieties that lend themselves to blending experimentation, ensuring the quality of Napa Valley's wines in an ever-changing climate.

The Solari family has historically championed research and innovation in viticulture since the beginning of their Larkmead proprietorship in 1948. At that time, the esteemed Professor at the University of California, Davis, Dr. Harold P. Olmo, had planted his first clonal research station at Larkmead Vineyards; he studied grape breeding, genetics, vine disease, and pest resistance.

In continuation of Dr. Olmo's legacy of experimentation, the 2023 Estate Chenin Blanc is the inaugural release showcasing years of dedication to innovation and quality. "Having the opportunity to experiment with grape varietals from other growing regions allows us to expand our farming knowledge and improve our techniques across all wine production," stated Avery Heelan, Winemaker at Larkmead Vineyards. "This Chenin Blanc truly embodies the ethos of Larkmead Vineyards—a commitment to environmental stewardship and pursuit of excellence."

The wine has vibrant acidity that is beautifully balanced by a round midpalate, characteristic of Chenin Blanc. The array of aromas ranges from green apple, pear, and lemon peel to a subtle hint of fresh brioche, influenced by the barrel fermentation.

Over the next 18 months in barrel, Heelan will continue to study the other Research Block varietals harvested from the 2023 vintage. Future bottlings may include a Mediterranean blend with Tempranillo and Touriga Nacional, or a California heritage blend of Charbono and Petite Sirah—the latter honoring the varietals planted in Calistoga over a century ago. "Our goal is to expand our knowledge and explore inventive ways to continually improve our Cabernet Sauvignon-based blends," said Heelan. "These varietals bring characteristics to our cellar that are innovative and exciting for the future of Larkmead."

Larkmead Vineyards invites wine connoisseurs to celebrate this landmark release. With just over 100 cases produced and priced at $75 per bottle, the 2023 Estate Chenin Blanc is exclusively available through the Solari Membership starting on August 28, 2024. For more information about the 2023 Estate Chenin Blanc and details on how to join the Solari Membership, please visit www.larkmead.com or contact the winery at (707) 942-0167.

About Larkmead Vineyards

Larkmead Vineyards is one of the oldest family-owned wineries in Napa Valley. Originally founded in 1895, Larkmead has been under the stewardship of three generations of the Solari family starting in 1948. In that time, the family has farmed, replanted, and nurtured the 115-acre vineyard to create some of the most recognized estate-grown and produced wines from Napa Valley. www.larkmead.com

