Larksfield Place First in Kansas to Achieve Gold Level Certification as a Montessori Inspired Lifestyle® Community

"Having a 'culture' of awareness about living with memory loss is a meaningful and helpful goal of Larksfield." – Mike Hambley, CEO, Larksfield Place

Gold Level organizations have resident-led committees, multidisciplinary Learning Circles, effective signage and environmental cues, personalization of resident spaces, and many other milestones. In addition, they have demonstrated at least one innovative achievement in applying MIL principles and have attended additional hours of advanced online learning in MIL from CARD, among other exemplary achievements.

"It's something we all can be proud of - having a Montessori program that continues to elevate its care for our residents living with dementia. Our Assisted Living/Memory Support team also spreads the training and benefits to all of us to put into practice at every level of care. Having a 'culture' of awareness about living with memory loss is a meaningful and helpful goal of Larksfield." – Mike Hambley, CEO, Larksfield Place

About Larksfield Place Retirement Communities, Inc.

opened in 1988 as a charitable, not-for-profit Life Plan Community comprised of 186 independent apartments and villas, 72 assisted living/memory support apartments, and an 83-unit health center providing short-term and long-term skilled nursing, located on 60 acres in Wichita, Kansas. For more information about Larksfield Place, please visit www.larksfield.org.

