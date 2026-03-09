Larry Kopp, President and Founder of The TASC Group, Responds to Columbia University Leadership Transition

Kopp joined the Columbia Daily Spectator to discuss crisis management for the University as it enters a new era under the leadership of President Jennifer Mnookin

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Columbia University prepares for a new chapter under incoming President Jennifer Mnookin, Larry Kopp, president and founder of The TASC Group, joined the Columbia Daily Spectator to discuss crisis management and best practices for institutions looking to rebuild trust and authority following reputational damage.

With over three decades of experience advising executives, organizations and institutions in crisis management, Kopp outlined the leadership changes necessary for long-term stabilization and challenges that a new executive faces when taking over a massive institution like Columbia University.

Restoring balance after a crisis "requires a tremendous amount of transparency, a tremendous amount of over communicating, rebuilding relationships with faculty and students, and that requires a lot of listening, a lot of humility," said Kopp. "Every institutional environment is different when it's undergone turmoil and it's undergone reputational damage. There's no one-size-fits-all approach."

Kopp further noted that Columbia's new president, Jennifer Mnookin, will "have to help the institution be brave enough and confident enough in its own views, in its own political or policy views, to open up the doors to alternative thinking."

For over two decades, The TASC Group has provided strategic communications and crisis management to a broad spectrum of mission-driven clients in the nonprofit, philanthropic and social justice sectors.

The TASC Group (TASC) is an independent, full-service nonprofit communications and public relations firm.

