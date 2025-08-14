Larry Rowe Appointed President of Legendary Hydraulic Valves, LLC

"We are excited to welcome Larry Rowe to lead Legendary Hydraulic Valves as President," said Bill Crossen, CEO of both Legendary and KTI Hydraulics. Post this

"We are excited to welcome Larry Rowe to lead Legendary Hydraulic Valves as President," said Bill Crossen, CEO of both Legendary and KTI Hydraulics. "Larry brings deep technical expertise, respected leadership, and an unwavering commitment to customer success—exactly what we need as we launch this new venture."

Legendary Hydraulic Valves will offer a complete range of cartridge valve solutions and custom manifolds for industrial and mobile hydraulic applications. With a focus on domestic stock availability, engineering support, and responsive service, the company aims to become a trusted supplier for OEMs, integrators, and distributors across the United States and Canada.

Rowe brings over three decades of leadership experience in the hydraulic valve industry, beginning his career at Vickers and advancing through key executive roles at Modular Controls, Delta Power, and most recently, Sun Hydraulics. His deep expertise in global sales, distribution strategy, and cartridge valve technology makes him uniquely qualified to lead Legendary Hydraulic Valves. Larry's proven ability to scale organizations and build world-class teams will be instrumental as the company enters the market with a strong foundation and clear vision.

Founded in 2025, Legendary Hydraulic Valves, LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of high-performance cartridge valves and hydraulic manifolds. Headquartered in Tustin, California, the company was created to meet the growing demand for reliable, in-stock valve solutions backed by engineering expertise and responsive service.

