Larsen Marine Welcomes Manitowoc Marina as Newest Boat Dealership Partner

Larsen Marine is proud to welcome Manitowoc Marina as our newest boat dealership partner and tenant. Post this

With full-service marinas in Manitowoc and Marinette, Wisconsin, Manitowoc Marina continues to expand its reach throughout the Great Lakes. This new sales location will operate from within Larsen Marine in Waukegan, Illinois.

"We are excited to welcome Manitowoc Marina to Larsen Marine," said Ryan Skiles, of TopSide Marinas. "They share our passion for boating and dedication to customer service. This partnership will give our customers even more access to top-quality Jeanneau models and expert guidance right here at our marina."

"Partnering with Larsen Marine gives us an incredible opportunity to better serve our Chicago-area boaters. With a convenient new location and the strength of two trusted marinas working together, our customers will enjoy even more support as they explore life on the water," said Brad Eckhardt, Head of Sales at Manitowoc Marina

Manitowoc Marina will represent Jeanneau from the new Waukegan location, with the Jeanneau 415 and Jeanneau 350 arriving in 2026. Jeanneau sailboats have long been associated with Larsen Marine, and this partnership now strengthens that relationship by adding Manitowoc Marina's expertise and the complete Jeanneau power and sail lineup

For more information about Manitowoc Marina and their offerings, visit www.manitowoc-marina.com.

About Larsen Marine

Founded in 1933, Larsen Marine is a full-service marina located in Waukegan, Illinois, providing storage, repairs, and sales for over 800 boats. With direct access to Lake Michigan and a legacy of exceptional service, Larsen Marine remains a trusted name among boaters throughout the region.

About Manitowoc Marina

Manitowoc Marina is a premier full-service marina and yacht sales organization based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. With additional locations including Nestegg Marine in Marinette and Manitowoc Marina Yacht Sales of Chicago, the company proudly represents Axopar, BRABUS Marine, G-Force, Jeanneau, Rossiter, Tartan, and X-Yachts across the Great Lakes.

Media Contact

Jenny LoBello, TopSide Marinas, 1 9729715988, [email protected], https://larsenmarine.com/

SOURCE Manitowoc Marina