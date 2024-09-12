Laru Beya Resort Featured in CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-Winning Talk Show "The Talk" During Season 15 Premiere Week Giveaway

Laru Beya Resort was recently featured on CBS' The Talk during its Season 15 Premiere Week, showcasing the resort as part of a special celebratory giveaway. A lucky super-fan and live studio audience members won a 3-night vacation to the resort. Post this

"We were thrilled to be part of the Season 15 Premiere Week of CBS' The Talk," said Charlene Fedoroff, Marketing Manager at Laru Beya Resort. "This incredible opportunity allows us to share the beauty and charm of our resort with a massive audience. It's an honor to be part of such a memorable event, and we can't wait to welcome the lucky winners to experience everything Laru Beya has to offer."

During the premiere week, The Talk featured a series of significant giveaways, with Laru Beya Resort standing out as a top choice for a dream getaway. Although the vacation giveaway was exclusive to the live studio audience, viewers at home also had the chance to explore the resort's exceptional offerings and discover why Laru Beya is a standout destination in Belize.

For more information about Laru Beya Resort, please visit https://www.larubeya.com.

About Laru Beya Resort

Laru Beya Resort is an all-inclusive beachfront property nestled on the picturesque Placencia Peninsula in Belize. The resort features spacious one, two, and three-bedroom suites, each offering views of the Caribbean and designed for comfort and relaxation. Guests can indulge in dining experiences that blend international and local Belizean flavors, using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Laru Beya provides a wide array of activities, from exciting water sports like snorkeling and diving to cultural excursions that allow guests to explore Belize's rich history and natural beauty, such as visiting ancient Mayan ruins or embarking on jungle adventures. With its personalized service and diverse offerings, Laru Beya creates an ideal escape for both adventure-seekers and those looking for a peaceful retreat.

Media Contact

Charlene Fedoroff, Laru Beya Resort, 501 501-522-0384, [email protected], https://www.larubeya.com/

SOURCE Laru Beya Resort