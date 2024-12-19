Las Condes Mall Expansion Continues Use of Penetron Technology to Ensure Durable Concrete Foundations

PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete can self-heal microcracks for the service life of the treated structure, effectively minimizing any future waterproofing related maintenance costs. Post this

For the Parque Arauco Kennedy Mall, this 2nd expansion stage expanded the Falabella store, an anchor client, by 10,000 m2, added a 14-story tower (15,000 m2), a new five-star Hilton Hotel, and a convention center.

"Because Penetron already provided the concrete waterproofing solution for the first expansion of the mall in 2018, we were asked to work with Santa Laura Concretes, the ready-mix concrete supplier, to ensure an impermeable concrete foundation for the next stage," adds Domingo Lema, Managing Director of Penetron Chile.

Santa Laura Concretes supplied about 11,640 m3 of concrete treated with PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, for the foundation slabs and perimeter walls of the new structures.

Once added to the concrete mix, proprietary chemicals in Penetron's crystalline admixture react in a catalytic reaction with moisture to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. The resulting formation seals pores and microcracks, and becomes an integral part of the concrete matrix, making the concrete impermeable to high groundwater pressure and chloride ions in saltwater that can cause corrosion of the embedded reinforcing steel.

"As noted during the previous mall expansion, Penetron technology was a cost-effective waterproofing solution and its performance set us apart from competitive products," adds Domingo Lema. "For example, PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete can self-heal microcracks for the service life of the treated structure, effectively minimizing any future waterproofing related maintenance costs."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com

