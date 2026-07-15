Laser Light Names Vincent Perez to Lead Global AI Bureau Advancing Einstein-Standard AI Corridor

New Bureau will coordinate internal teams and external partners to design, develop, build, and operate Laser Light's proprietary AI Corridor domestically and internationally

RESTON, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Light Communications, Inc. has appointed Vincent Perez as Chief of its Global AI Bureau, a newly formed internal organization established to guide the design, development, build, and operation of Laser Light's proprietary Einstein-standard AI Corridor. In this role, Perez will lead the Bureau's work with Laser Light companies, technology partners, businesses, governments, community leaders, and AI service stakeholders in key geographies and industries around the world.

Perez brings more than 25 years of leadership across investment banking, venture growth, emerging technologies, corporate development, higher education, and government. As founder and CEO of Long View Partners and an Entrepreneur in Residence with Invent Penn State, he has helped startups, universities, and regional innovation organizations strengthen entrepreneurship ecosystems, accelerate commercialization, and support economic development. Born in Latin America and having lived and worked in the United States and Europe, Perez brings an international perspective, deep cross-cultural experience, and a broad professional network to Laser Light's AI Bureau.

The AI Bureau will serve as the coordinating center for Laser Light's AI Corridor program, bringing together internal expertise and outside resources across optical engineering, operations, product development, services, and market development. Its mandate is to translate Laser Light's architecture into deployable corridors that can support AI workloads at scale while advancing open, carrier-neutral capacity for customers and partners.

As AI creates data faster than the world can move it, bandwidth, latency, and infrastructure access are becoming defining constraints. Laser Light's Einstein-standard AI Corridor is being designed as a purpose-built, high-capacity data movement environment running across fiber, subsea, optical transport, modular data centers, and a planned optical layer, assembled into one open, carrier-neutral network. Corridor capacity is intended to be pooled, available on demand, and paid for based on usage.

"Artificial intelligence will transform every sector of the global economy," said Perez. "Its greatest advantages will come when innovators, educators, businesses, investors, policymakers, and infrastructure providers work together. Laser Light's AI Bureau gives us a platform to build those connections while advancing the design, development, build, and operation of an Einstein-standard AI Corridor. I'm excited to help strengthen the partnerships that will drive responsible innovation and lasting economic opportunity".

"Vincent's international experience and extensive professional network strengthen both the leadership of our AI Bureau and the partnerships needed to deliver an Einstein-standard AI Corridor," said Robert "Bob" Brumley, CEO of Laser Light Holdings, Ltd. "Through meaningful collaboration, he has helped build innovation ecosystems that accelerate technology adoption, economic growth, and workforce development."

"Today's hub-and-spoke networks cannot support the latency, competition, or sovereignty the AI economy requires," Brumley added. "Through Laser Light's AI Bureau, Vincent will help advance a community-centered model in which data services are distributed locally and purpose-built to reduce the energy, water, and land impacts of large data centers and compute hubs. Communities at the edge of legacy provider networks cannot be left behind in the AI era—because brilliance can come from anywhere when people have the tools to achieve it."

About Laser Light Communications

Laser Light is building next-generation, fully meshed AI corridors integrating terrestrial fiber, submarine cable systems, and future space-based optical platforms into a single programmable global fabric. The company enables carriers, cloud providers, enterprises, and governments to meet rapidly evolving connectivity demands worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.laserlightcomms.com

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Media Contact

Kevin Jurrens, Laser Light Communications, 1 6093066418, [email protected], https://www.laserlightcomms.com/

SOURCE Laser Light Communications