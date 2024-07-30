Laser Printer Checks Releases "Tips for Keeping Your Personal Finances Safe"

Once breached, it can be extremely difficult to resolve your financial information with your banks or other institutions, which is why using robust cyber security and protecting your digital financial accounts is critical. Post this

Securing financial information requires consumers to be proactive by shredding documents, notifying banks when traveling, and limiting who has access to financial accounts. Consumers should also avoid sharing financial information over public WiFi and reporting suspicious financial activity to their financial institutions. When using an ATM, consumers should check for skimmer devices and place their hands over the keypad when putting in PIN numbers to shield cameras from seeing the input.

