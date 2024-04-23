Laser Research Introduces a Full Line of Beam Delivery Optics for use with 25 to 200 Watt Engraving, Marking, and Scribing Lasers

A full line of CO2 laser beam delivery optics for use with 25 to 200 Watt engraving, marking, and scribing lasers has been introduced by Laser Research Optics.

Laser Research Beam Delivery Optics include beam combiners, beam split- ters, ZnSe output couplers or front mirrors, silicon and molybdenum turning mirrors, silicon and copper phase retardation reflectors, and germanium end- and zero phase-reflectors. Optimized for 10.6 µm, they are ideally suited for use with all popular engraving, marking, and scribing lasers.