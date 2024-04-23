Laser Research Introduces a Full Line of Beam Delivery Optics for use with 25 to 200 Watt Engraving, Marking, and Scribing Lasers

A full line of CO2 laser beam delivery optics for use with 25 to 200 Watt engraving, marking, and scribing lasers has been introduced by Laser Research Optics.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a full line of CO2 laser beam delivery optics for use with 25 to 200 Watt engraving, marking, and scribing lasers.
Laser Research Beam Delivery Optics include beam combiners, beam split- ters, ZnSe output couplers or front mirrors, silicon and molybdenum turning mirrors, silicon and copper phase retardation reflectors, and germanium end- and zero phase-reflectors. Optimized for 10.6 µm, they are ideally suited for use with all popular engraving, marking, and scribing lasers.
Offered in 0.6" to 3.0" dia. sizes with reflectivities up to 99%, Laser Research Beam Delivery Optics are approved for OEMs and end-users. Phase retarders and reflectors are available in a variety of thicknesses with different coatings to achieve the desired phase shift and the output couplers provide reflectivity tolerances of ±1%.
Laser Research Beam Delivery Optics are priced according to type, size, and quantity and are in-stock for immediate delivery.
For more information contact:
Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.laserresearch.net
Media Contact
Scott Rouillard, Laser Research Optics, (888) 239-5545, [email protected], www.laswerresearch.net
SOURCE Laser Research Optics
