Laser Research Optics Introduces an Advanced Optical Cleaning Kit that is Ideally Suited for all Types of Precision Optics

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a new optics cleaning kit that includes reagent-grade acetone and isopropyl alcohol as cleaning agents and everything needed to clean precision optics.
The Advanced Optical Cleaning Kit is ideal for all types of precision optics including sapphire, CO2 laser optics, binoculars, microscopes, telescopes, and camera lenses. It includes 24 cotton balls, 24 surgical-grade finger cots, 24 lens mats, distilled water, polishing compound, reagent-grade isopropyl alcohol and acetone, and an air bulb for dust removal.
Originally developed for cleaning CO2 laser lenses by users in the field, the Advanced Optical Cleaning Kit improves lens performance and can prevent damage to the lens coatings and extend their service life. This kit contains everything required for cleaning virtually all precision optics.
The Advanced Optical Cleaning Kit for CO2 Laser Lenses sells for $59.95 and is available at http://www.laserresearch.net or by contacting the firm.
For more information contact:
Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.laserresearch.net
Media Contact
Scott Rouillard, Laser Research Optics, (888) 239-5545, [email protected], www.laserresearch.net
SOURCE Laser Research Optics
