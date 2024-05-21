Laser Research Optics Introduces an Advanced Optical Cleaning Kit that is Ideally Suited for all Types of Precision Optics

A new optics cleaning kit that includes reagent-grade acetone and isopropyl alcohol as cleaning agents and everything needed to clean precision optics is available from Laser Research Optics.

