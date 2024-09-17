Laser Research Optics Introduces an Updated Dynamic Overstock Parts List that Features First-Quality Optics from Production Overruns

A new dynamic list of overstock first-quality laser optics resulting from production overruns that includes legacy types offered at a substantial discount has been introduced by Laser Research Optics.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a new dynamic list of overstock first-quality laser optics resulting from production overruns that includes legacy types which are offered at a substantial discount.
The Laser Research Overstock Parts List features first-quality optics from production overruns that are offered at up to a 40% saving off the list price for custom ordering and delivered overnight to minimize downtime. Over 400 variations of parts are listed for medical, R&D, 9.3 µm, 10.6 µm, and 3 to 12 µm lasers including legacy types.
Available in 1.5" to 2.5" sizes for Coherent®, Mazak®, Mitsubishi®, Strippit®, and other lasers, the Laser Research Overstock Parts List features many different materials including copper, fused silica, germanium, silicon and zinc selenide.
The Laser Research Overstock Parts List is dynamic, updated frequently, and includes quantities offered and prices at http://www.laserresearchoptics.net.
For more information contact:
Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.laserresearch.net
Media Contact
Scott Rouillard, Laser Research Optics, (888) 239-5545, [email protected] , www.laserresearch.net
