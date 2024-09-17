Laser Research Optics Introduces an Updated Dynamic Overstock Parts List that Features First-Quality Optics from Production Overruns

A new dynamic list of overstock first-quality laser optics resulting from production overruns that includes legacy types offered at a substantial discount has been introduced by Laser Research Optics.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a new dynamic list of overstock first-quality laser optics resulting from production overruns that includes legacy types which are offered at a substantial discount.

The Laser Research Overstock Parts List features first-quality optics from production overruns that are offered at up to a 40% saving off the list price for custom ordering and delivered overnight to minimize downtime. Over 400 variations of parts are listed for medical, R&D, 9.3 µm, 10.6 µm, and 3 to 12 µm lasers including legacy types.