Laser Research Optics Introduces CO2 Focusing Lenses for Cutting Thick Diamond Plate

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of ZnSe laser focusing lenses for steel cutting lasers up to 4kW that are used to cut thick diamond plate and other heavy steel fabrications.
Laser Research CO2 Focusing Lenses come in 1" to 2.5" O.D. sizes with focal lengths from 5" to 10", in 0.5" increments, to match specific steel cutting requirements. Designed to let users select the best lens for their application, these focusing lenses are optimized for 10.6 microns and offered in plano-convex and meniscus configurations; available plain or mounted.
Ideally suited for 200W to 4kW CO2 cutting lasers, Laser Research CO2 Focusing Lenses can be supplied to OEMs and end-users for direct field replacement. Two versions are offered: one with standard A/R coatings that provide less than 0.2% total absorption and another with a proprietary Cool-Cut™ coating which absorbs less than 0.15% of laser energy to protect against heat damage.
Laser Research Optics CO2 Laser Lenses are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request and delivery is from stock within 24-hours.
For more information contact:
Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.laserresearch.net
SOURCE Laser Research Optics
