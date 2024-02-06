Laser Research Optics Introduces CO2 Focusing Lenses for Cutting Thick Diamond Plate

A new line of ZnSe laser focusing lenses for steel cutting lasers up to 4kW that are used to cut thick diamond plate and other heavy steel fabrications has been introduced by Laser Research Optics.

