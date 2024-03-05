Laser Research Optics Introduces CO2 Laser Lenses that Aid in system Alignment

A new line of CO2 optics that can be finished with dual-band anti-reflective coatings and are designed for lasers used in the production of precision gaskets has been introduced by Laser Research Optics.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of CO2 optics that can be finished with dual-band anti-reflective coatings and are designed for lasers used in the production of precision gaskets.
Laser Research CO2 Laser Lenses come in 0.5" to 1.0" O.D. sizes with focal lengths from 1.0" to 2.0" and are offered with dual-band anti-reflective coatings to aid in system alignment. Conforming to ISO-10111 specifications, these OEM quality lenses can be replaced in the field by the end user.
Compatible with for Amada®, Coherent®, Cincinnati®, Epilog®, Mazak®, Synrad®, Trumpf®, and Universal® lasers, Laser Research CO2 Laser Lenses are ideal for production applications for intricate and precise gaskets manufactured from stainless steel, phenolic, and other hard materials.
Laser Research CO2 Laser Lenses are priced according to configuration and quantity. Delivery is from stock within 24-hours.
