Laser Research Optics Introduces CO2 Lenses with a Selection of Focal Lengths to Create Sharp Detailed Signs from Acrylics

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of OEM-compatible CO2 laser lenses that feature a selection of focal lengths to let virtually all popular lasers become optimized for engraving signs.