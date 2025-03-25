Laser Research Optics Introduces CO2 Lenses with a Selection of Focal Lengths to Create Sharp Detailed Signs from Acrylics

A line of OEM-compatible CO2 laser lenses that feature a selection of focal lengths to let virtually all popular lasers become optimized for engraving signs has been introduced by Laser Research Optics.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of OEM-compatible CO2 laser lenses that feature a selection of focal lengths to let virtually all popular lasers become optimized for engraving signs.
Laser Research CO2 Lenses are direct field-replacements for most popular engraving lasers and feature a selection of focal lengths from 2.0" to 7.5" in 0.5" increments. Optimized for 10.6 micron lasers, these CO2 lenses let users choose the appropriate lens for creating signage with clean, sharp detailed edges; especially when working with acrylics.
Available from stock in 1.0" and 1.5" dia. sizes, Laser Research CO2 Lenses are suitable for field replacement by end users to prevent down-time. This line of OEM compatible ZnSe optics meet ISO-10110 specifications for optical elements and are designed to fit Kern®, Trotec®, and Vytek® lasers.
Laser Research CO2 Lenses are priced according to size and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request and delivery is within 24-Hours.
