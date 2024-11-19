Laser Research Optics Introduces CO2 Precision Marking Lenses for Medical & Surgical Engraving that are Fully OEM Compatible

A line of CO2 optics for precision lasers used in marking medical and surgical devices requiring permanent identification and/or serialization has been introduced by Laser Research Optics.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a new line of CO2 optics for precision lasers used in marking medical and surgical devices requiring permanent identification and/or serialization.
Laser Research CO2 Precision Marking Lenses are capable of maintaining sharper cuts with fewer passes than imported lenses and meet ISO-10110 specifications for optical instruments. Fully OEM compatible, they are offered in 0.5" to 1.5" sizes with focal lengths from 1" to 25" in 0.5" increments and feature coatings with less than 0.2% total absorption values.
Shipped within one day, Laser Research CO2 Precision Marking Lenses are in stock and mirrors are also available in 0.75" to 3.0" sizes from 2 to 10 mm thick. They are ideally suited for Camtech®, Emission®, Epilog®, Ferba®, GCC laser Pro®, Gravograph®, Jamieson®, Kern®, Pinnacle®, LST Lasers®, Synrad®, Trotec®, Universal® and Vytek® lasers.
Laser Research CO2 Precision Marking Lenses and Mirrors are priced depending upon size, and quantity; available from stock.
For more information contact:
Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.laserresearch.net
Media Contact
Scott Rouillard, Laser Research Optics, (888) 239-5545, [email protected], www.laserresearch.net
SOURCE Laser Research Optics
