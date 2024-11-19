Laser Research Optics Introduces CO2 Precision Marking Lenses for Medical & Surgical Engraving that are Fully OEM Compatible

A line of CO2 optics for precision lasers used in marking medical and surgical devices requiring permanent identification and/or serialization has been introduced by Laser Research Optics.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a new line of CO2 optics for precision lasers used in marking medical and surgical devices requiring permanent identification and/or serialization.

Laser Research CO2 Precision Marking Lenses are capable of maintaining sharper cuts with fewer passes than imported lenses and meet ISO-10110 specifications for optical instruments. Fully OEM compatible, they are offered in 0.5" to 1.5" sizes with focal lengths from 1" to 25" in 0.5" increments and feature coatings with less than 0.2% total absorption values.