Laser Research Optics Introduces Custom Lenses & Windows that can be Fabricated From ZnSe, ZnS, Fused Silica, Germanium, Silicon, Sapphire, and other Materials

New custom optics made from ZnSe, ZnS, fused silica, germanium, silicon, sapphire, and other materials for use in aerospace, defense, laser, process control, materials science, medicine, and other applications have been introduced by Laser Research Optics.
Laser Research Custom Optics can be manufactured in sizes from 0.5" to 5" O.D. with various thicknesses and typical dimensional tolerances of ±0.001 to ±0.005". Made from zinc selenide, zinc sulfide, fused silica, germanium, silicon, sapphire, and other materials, they can include special features such as steps, holes, flats, and wedges for mounting.
Available as plano-convex and plano-concave lenses, and as windows in round, rectangular, and square shapes, Laser Research Custom Optics can be supplied with various A/R coatings. Conforming to ISO-10110 specs., surface finishes of 10 waves to 1/10th wave flatness and 10-5 to 80-50 scratch-dig can be provided.
Laser Research Custom Optics are priced according to material, configura-tion, and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.
