Laser Research Optics Introduces Custom Lenses & Windows that can be Fabricated From ZnSe, ZnS, Fused Silica, Germanium, Silicon, Sapphire, and other Materials

New custom optics made from ZnSe, ZnS, fused silica, germanium, silicon, sapphire, and other materials for use in aerospace, defense, laser, process control, materials science, medicine, and other applications have been introduced by Laser Research Optics.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced custom optics made from ZnSe, ZnS, fused silica, germanium, silicon, sapphire, and other materials for use in aerospace, defense, laser, process control, materials science, medicine, and other applications.