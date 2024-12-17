Laser Research Optics Introduces Personalization CO2 Lenses & Mirrors that Produce Highly Detailed Engraving

A line of direct field-replacement CO2 laser lenses and mirrors for laser engravers that are designed to help produce highly detailed work has been introduced by Laser Research Optics, a Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Laser Research Personalization Lenses & Mirrors come in 1.0" and 1.5" dia. sizes and are fully OEM compatible with 25 to 250 Watt engraving lasers. Optimized for 10.6 microns, the lenses are available with focal lengths from 2.0" to 7.5" in 0.5" increments to produces highly detailed engraving and the silicon turning mirrors offer better than 99% reflectance.
Designed for field-replacement by users in order to maintain uptime and upgrade their lasers, Laser Research Personalization Lenses & Mirrors available off-the-shelf. Conforming to ISO-10110 specifications, they are are compatible with Epilog®, Kern®, Trotec®, Universal®, and Vytek® lasers.
Laser Research Personalization Lenses & Mirrors are priced according to size and quantity; shipped overnight. Laser Research Optics will be exhibiting at the International Personalization Expo, Booth 303 at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, Feb. 4-7, 2025.
