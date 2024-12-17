Laser Research Optics Introduces Personalization CO2 Lenses & Mirrors that Produce Highly Detailed Engraving

A line of direct field-replacement CO2 laser lenses and mirrors for laser engravers that are designed to help produce highly detailed work has been introduced by Laser Research Optics, a Division of Meller Optics, Inc.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. , Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of direct field-replacement CO2 laser lenses and mirrors for laser engravers that are designed to help produce highly detailed work.

Laser Research Personalization Lenses & Mirrors come in 1.0" and 1.5" dia. sizes and are fully OEM compatible with 25 to 250 Watt engraving lasers. Optimized for 10.6 microns, the lenses are available with focal lengths from 2.0" to 7.5" in 0.5" increments to produces highly detailed engraving and the silicon turning mirrors offer better than 99% reflectance.