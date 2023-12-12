Laser Research Optics Introduces Personalization Lenses for Trophy and Award Laser Engraving Systems

A line of direct field-replacement CO2 laser lenses and mirrors for engraving and personalizing trophies, plaques, glassware, and related products has been introduced by Laser Research Optics.

Laser Research Personalization Lenses are suited for field-replacement by users in order to maintain uptime and are compatible with 25 to 200 Watt engraving lasers. Offered in 1.0" and 1.5" dia. sizes, optimized for 10.6 microns, they are available with focal lengths from 2.0" to 7.5" in 0.5" increments to help produce crisply detailed engraving results.