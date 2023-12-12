Laser Research Optics Introduces Personalization Lenses for Trophy and Award Laser Engraving Systems

A line of direct field-replacement CO2 laser lenses and mirrors for engraving and personalizing trophies, plaques, glassware, and related products has been introduced by Laser Research Optics.
Laser Research Personalization Lenses are suited for field-replacement by users in order to maintain uptime and are compatible with 25 to 200 Watt engraving lasers. Offered in 1.0" and 1.5" dia. sizes, optimized for 10.6 microns, they are available with focal lengths from 2.0" to 7.5" in 0.5" increments to help produce crisply detailed engraving results.
Fully OEM compatible, Laser Research Personalization Lenses conform to ISO-10110 specifications and are available off-the-shelf. Silicon turning mirrors that provide better than 99.5% reflectance are also offered with single- or dual-band coatings. These optics are compatible with Epilog®, Kern®, Trotec®, Universal®, and Vytek® lasers.
Laser Research Personalization Lenses Mirrors are priced according to size and quantity; shipped overnight. Pricing is available upon request. Laser Research Optics will be exhibiting at the International Personalization Expo, Booth 908, Feb. 6-9, 2024, Paris Las Vegas.
