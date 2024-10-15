Laser Research Optics Introduces Replacement CO2 Laser Lenses Optimized for Sign & Plaque Makers

A line of CO2 lenses that are optimized to match the lasers used by sign and plaque makers to assure clean, crisp cuts and can be replaced by the user has been introduced by Laser Research Optics.

