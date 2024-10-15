Laser Research Optics Introduces Replacement CO2 Laser Lenses Optimized for Sign & Plaque Makers

A line of CO2 lenses that are optimized to match the lasers used by sign and plaque makers to assure clean, crisp cuts and can be replaced by the user has been introduced by Laser Research Optics.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of CO2 lenses that are optimized to match the lasers used by sign and plaque makers to assure clean, crisp cuts and can be replaced by the user.
Laser Research CO2 Laser Lenses are optimized for 10.6 microns and feature focal lengths from 1.5" to 7.5" in 0.5" increments to let users precisely match their acrylic and plastic sign-making requirements. Ideally suited for sign and plaque makers, the shorter focal lengths make precise cuts on thin materials and the longer ones make deeper cuts on thicker materials.
Designed to produce clean crisp edges, Laser Research CO2 Laser Lenses are offered in 0.75" to 1" sizes and meet OEM and ISO-10110 specifications. A/R coated and available with dual-band coatings to aid in system alignment, these drop-in field replacements are compatible with Coherent®, Kern®, and similar lasers.
Laser Research CO2 Laser Lenses are priced according to configuration and quantity.
For more information contact:
Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.laserresearch.net
SOURCE Laser Research Optics
Share this article