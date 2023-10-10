Laser Research Optics Introduces Zinc Selenide Lenses that Feature Long Focal Lengths

A line of Zinc Selenide (ZnSe) lenses that feature long focal lengths for use in various industrial, optical, and scientific applications where the precise control of light and long-distance focusing are required is being introduced by Laser Research Optics.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of Zinc Selenide (ZnSe) lenses that feature long focal lengths for use in various industrial, optical, and scientific applications where the precise control of light and long-distance focusing are required.