Laser Research Optics Introduces Zinc Selenide Lenses that Feature Long Focal Lengths

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of Zinc Selenide (ZnSe) lenses that feature long focal lengths for use in various industrial, optical, and scientific applications where the precise control of light and long-distance focusing are required.
Laser Research ZnSe Plano-Convex Lenses feature 500 mm to 1000 mm focal lengths and come in sizes from 1" to 2" O.D. with thicknesses ranging from 0.250" to 0.38" and 60-40 scratch dig surface quality. These ZnSe lenses are well suited for a wide range of applications requiring the precise control of light and where long-distance focusing is necessary.
Applications for Laser Research ZnSe Plano-Convex Lenses include industrial inspection and measurement equipment, medical diagnostics devices, laser beam expanding, collimation systems, Lidar systems, remote sensing and surveillance, infrared imaging and spectroscopy, and scientific research including astronomy and space observation.
Laser Research ZnSe Plano-Convex Lenses are priced according to size and quantity. Price quotations are available and delivery is from stock.
For more information contact:
Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.laserresearch.net
SOURCE Laser Research Optics
