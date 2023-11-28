Laser Research Optics Introduces Zinc Sulfide Windows that Offer Enhanced Clarity and Scratch-Resistance

Zinc Sulfide (ZnS) windows that provide enhanced clarity and hardness and can be custom fabricated for military vision and thermal imaging systems requiring optics that perform over a wide wavelength spectrum have been introduced by Laser Research Optics.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced Zinc Sulfide (ZnS) windows that provide enhanced clarity and hardness and can be custom fabricated for military vision and thermal imaging systems requiring optics that perform over a wide wavelength spectrum.