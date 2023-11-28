Laser Research Optics Introduces Zinc Sulfide Windows that Offer Enhanced Clarity and Scratch-Resistance

Zinc Sulfide (ZnS) windows that provide enhanced clarity and hardness and can be custom fabricated for military vision and thermal imaging systems requiring optics that perform over a wide wavelength spectrum have been introduced by Laser Research Optics.
Laser Research ZnS Windows are manufactured using Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) which provides enhanced clarity, hardness, and scratch-resistance. Comparable to Cleartran®, they are designed for use in single aperture, high performance multispectral military vision and thermal imaging systems that must perform over a broad spectrum from 0.35 to 12 microns.
Fabricated with typical tolerances of ±0.001" to ±0.005" and thickness to ±0.002", Laser Research ZnS Windows are supplied in plano-concave, plano-convex, meniscus, and flat configurations in sizes from 0.5" to 3.0" O.D. or diagonal. Conforming to MIL-PRF-13830, these windows feature λ/4 and λ/10 surfaces and finishes to 10-5 scratch-dig.
Laser Research ZnS Windows are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.
