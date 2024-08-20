Laser Research Optics Introduces ZnSe CO2 Lenses for Glass Engraving Lasers

A new line of OEM-compatible and field-replaceable ZnSe CO2 laser lenses that are optimized for crystal and glass engraving lasers has been introduced by Laser Research Optics.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of OEM-compatible and field-replaceable ZnSe CO2 laser lenses that are optimized for crystal and glass engraving lasers.

Laser Research ZnSe Lenses are optimized for 10.6 microns and come in 1" and 1.5" dia. sizes with focal lengths from 2" to 7.5" in 0.5" increments. Ideally suited for enhancing the engraving details on crystal and glassware awards, they are direct field-replacements for popular engraving lasers.