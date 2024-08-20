Laser Research Optics Introduces ZnSe CO2 Lenses for Glass Engraving Lasers

A new line of OEM-compatible and field-replaceable ZnSe CO2 laser lenses that are optimized for crystal and glass engraving lasers has been introduced by Laser Research Optics.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of OEM-compatible and field-replaceable ZnSe CO2 laser lenses that are optimized for crystal and glass engraving lasers.
Laser Research ZnSe Lenses are optimized for 10.6 microns and come in 1" and 1.5" dia. sizes with focal lengths from 2" to 7.5" in 0.5" increments. Ideally suited for enhancing the engraving details on crystal and glassware awards, they are direct field-replacements for popular engraving lasers.
Available off-the-shelf to eliminate downtime, Laser Research ZnSe Lenses conform to ISO-10110 specifications and feature 40-20 scratch-dig surface quality and less than 0.2% absorption values to keep them cooler. They are ideally suited for Epilog®, Kern®, Trotec®, Universal®, and Vytek® lasers.
Laser Research ZnSe Lenses are priced according to size and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.
For more information contact:
Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.laserresearch.net
Media Contact
Scott Rouillard, Laser Research Optics, (888) 239-5545, [email protected] , www.laserresearch.net
SOURCE Laser Research Optics
