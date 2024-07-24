Laser Research ZnSe Optics for Nd:YAG Lasers are Manufactured to OEM Specifications

A line of high quality ZnSe (zinc selenide) optics that are optimized for Nd:YAG lasers and manufactured to medical OEM specifications have been introduced by Laser Research Optics.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of high quality ZnSe (zinc selenide) optics that are optimized for Nd:YAG lasers and manufactured to medical OEM specifications.
Laser Research ZnSe Medical Laser Optics are optimized at 1.06 microns for use with Nd:YAG lasers and are offered as plano-convex and plane-parallel discs, output couplers, and mirrors. Manufactured to OEM specifications, they can include dual-band and reflectance coatings up to 95% on each side.
Available in 1/2" and 3/4" dia. sizes, Laser Research ZnSe Medical Laser Optics feature 40-20 scratch-dig surface finishes (20-10 one face and parallel) and can be manufactured with flatness held to 1/4th wave at HeNe and surface accuracy at 10.6 microns, with 3 arc-mins. maximum parallelism.
Laser Research ZnSe Medical Laser Optics for Nd:YAG lasers are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.
For more information contact:
Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.laserresearch.net
