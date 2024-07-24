Laser Research ZnSe Optics for Nd:YAG Lasers are Manufactured to OEM Specifications

A line of high quality ZnSe (zinc selenide) optics that are optimized for Nd:YAG lasers and manufactured to medical OEM specifications have been introduced by Laser Research Optics.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of high quality ZnSe (zinc selenide) optics that are optimized for Nd:YAG lasers and manufactured to medical OEM specifications.

Laser Research ZnSe Medical Laser Optics are optimized at 1.06 microns for use with Nd:YAG lasers and are offered as plano-convex and plane-parallel discs, output couplers, and mirrors. Manufactured to OEM specifications, they can include dual-band and reflectance coatings up to 95% on each side.