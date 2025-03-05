Laserax Acquires Leading UV Laser Manufacturer DPSS Lasers Inc.

"This acquisition represents an important milestone for Laserax as we continue to expand our global reach and strengthen our expertise in UV and short-pulsed laser technology." Post this

"This acquisition represents an important milestone for Laserax as we continue to expand our global reach and strengthen our expertise in UV and short-pulsed laser technology. DPSS Lasers has a proven track record of delivering exceptional solutions, and together, we will accelerate innovation while providing even greater value to our customers," said Laserax CEO Xavier Godmaire.

Founded in 1998, DPSS Lasers has built a strong reputation for developing high-performance laser solutions for precision manufacturing applications, such as stereolithography, indium-tin-oxide (ITO) removal, direct write/repair, and molecular uncaging. By integrating DPSS Lasers' expertise, Laserax will enhance its ability to support customers with cutting-edge technologies, improved application development, and expanded production capabilities in various markets including North America.

"DPSS Lasers is excited to work with Laserax to continue to provide leading-edge laser integration & automation to our customers. The partnership will allow a broader range of custom laser integration possibilities for both DPSS and Laserax's customers around the world. This will allow both companies to continue to provide the best overall laser solutions for the industry. Both companies already have seasoned laser professionals who understand different lasers, their applications & capabilities. It will be a pleasure to jointly work on new laser applications," said DPSS Lasers Inc. President Alex Laymon.

The acquisition of DPSS Lasers Inc. strengthens Laserax's commitment to delivering high-performance laser solutions that meet the evolving demands of more efficient and environmentally friendly manufacturing.

ABOUT LASERAX

Laserax is a global leader in industrial laser solutions, providing advanced laser welding, cleaning, marking, and texturing technologies. With a strong focus on innovation, Laserax supports manufacturers in industries such as automotive, battery, energy storage, and electronics by delivering high-performance laser systems designed for efficiency and reliability. For more information, visit Laserax.com.

ABOUT DPSS LASERS

DPSS Lasers, based in California, specializes in UV and short-pulsed laser technology, offering precision solutions for industrial applications. With decades of expertise, DPSS Lasers has developed a reputation for reliability, innovation, and high-quality laser processing solutions. For more information, visit DPSS-lasers.com.

