Laserax Launches New Robot Cell for Laser Cleaning and Texturing

Canadian Laser machine manufacturer Laserax launches a new robotic cell to expand the possibilities of its laser processes. The new Laserax Robot Cell combines the precision of laser technology with the dexterity of robotics. With this combination, manufacturers can use laser to achieve complex processing angles on large parts.

QUEBEC CITY, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manufacturers face an increasing demand for surface treatment processes based on green technology such as laser. In this context, innovation teams at Laserax built a robotic solution that can perform: