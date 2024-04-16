Laserax Launches New Robot Cell for Laser Cleaning and Texturing

Canadian Laser machine manufacturer Laserax launches a new robotic cell to expand the possibilities of its laser processes. The new Laserax Robot Cell combines the precision of laser technology with the dexterity of robotics. With this combination, manufacturers can use laser to achieve complex processing angles on large parts.
QUEBEC CITY, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manufacturers face an increasing demand for surface treatment processes based on green technology such as laser. In this context, innovation teams at Laserax built a robotic solution that can perform:
- Laser cleaning of coatings, paints or contaminants with precision without compromising part integrity.
- Laser texturing to improve adhesion, leading to stronger bonds between parts and adhesives.
The Laserax Robotic Cell is available in various sizes and layouts, with options for part feeding including automated conveyors, rotary tables, or manual loading. The cell is compatible with leading industrial robot brands such as ABB, Fanuc, and Kuka.
Customers can take advantage of Laserax's complete service offering, which includes laser process development, robot programming, machine integration, and comprehensive 24/7 support post-delivery.
