Lasher Construction Expands Services to Meet the Demands of New NJ Structural Integrity Law

"With New Jersey's new Structural Integrity Law, property owners can streamline projects with one company instead of coordinating between designers and contractors. Our design-build structural engineering services simplify compliance, reduce costs, and ensure long-term structural integrity." Post this

Why This Expansion Was Necessary

With the passage of S2760/A4384, residential buildings are now subject to strict inspection and compliance requirements. For property managers, condo boards, and commercial owners, this means:

Mandatory structural evaluations must be conducted by qualified professionals.

Capital reserve studies are required to ensure financial planning for repairs.

Critical repairs must be completed in a timely manner to maintain safety and compliance.

Yet, until now, many property owners struggled to coordinate between engineers and contractors, leading to delays, increased costs, and prolonged building downtime.

"We saw firsthand how property owners were scrambling to comply with the new law while managing rising costs and tight deadlines," said [Your Name], [Your Title] at Lasher Construction. "By adding structural engineering to our design-build services, we are giving our clients a single, streamlined solution—handling inspections, reports, and necessary repairs under one trusted provider. This dramatically reduces downtime, cuts costs, and ensures full compliance with the new law."

What This Means for Property Owners

With Lasher Construction's design-build structural engineering services, clients now benefit from:

✅ NJ-Mandated Structural Inspections – Ensuring compliance with the Structural Integrity Law (S2760/A4384).

✅ Condominium & High-Rise Structural Assessments – Identifying safety concerns before they become costly emergencies.

✅ Capital Reserve Planning Support – Assisting condo boards in planning and budgeting for required restorations.

✅ Concrete & Steel Reinforcement – Strengthening buildings with durable, long-lasting solutions.

✅ Facade & Balcony Inspections & Repairs – Addressing exterior wear and deterioration.

✅ Design-Build Engineering & Construction – A single-source approach to evaluate, design, and execute structural improvements.

Serving the Jersey Shore, South Jersey, and Greater Philadelphia

Lasher Construction continues to serve residential and commercial clients across the region, including:

📍 Jersey Shore – Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May Counties

📍 South Jersey – Camden & Burlington Counties

📍 Greater Philadelphia – Philadelphia County

With New Jersey now enforcing stricter regulations, the time for property owners to act is now. Partnering with Lasher Construction ensures that inspections, compliance, and repairs are handled seamlessly, preventing unnecessary costs and keeping buildings safe.

For more information you should contract Lasher Construction directly at:

📞 Call: (856) 375-2372

🌐 Website: www.lashercontracting.com

Media Contact

Construction Professional, Diane Winkle- Contractors Sense, 1 856-375-2372, [email protected], https://www.lashercontracting.com/

Construction Expert, Lasher Construction LLC, 1 8563752372, [email protected], https://www.lashercontracting.com/

SOURCE Lasher Construction