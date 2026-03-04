Lasso Lending Launches New Mortgage Brand on Texas Independence Day

Lasso Lending changes its name from Bonck & Baker Mortgage to better reflect its ethos and mortgage lending services

HOUSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lasso Lending announced the launch of its new name, logo, and website this Texas Independence Day. The Houston-based residential mortgage team, previously named Bonck & Baker Mortgage Group, has rebranded its operations as their organizational structure has changed over the past year.

"Jon and I never wanted it to be about us individually, though early on the name recognition of Bonck & Baker, certainly served a purpose. Over time, our clients learned how valuable the team is that we have assembled and our new name better reflects who we've become," said Austin Baker, Branch Manager & Founder of Lasso Lending. "As for the name; just like an actual lasso, our job is to help our borrowers and referral partners capture what matters! By providing speed, simplicity and transparency throughout the loan process, our team has strived to build a reputation that both realtors and homeowners trust."

When Jon Bonck joined Austin Baker in 2019, the goal was to turn what became Bonck & Baker Mortgage Group into a $100M a year production team. That goal was achieved in 2020 and the team has averaged that level of production ever since. As the team has developed, the loan origination has become increasingly specialized. From down payment assistance programs and self-employed Jumbo loans, to nearly everything in between, there is at least one loan officer specializing in each program they offer.

Moreover, several of the Loan Officers on the team have become top producers nationally for Network Funding, L.P. As the team has surpassed their own personal production goals, both Austin Baker's and Jon Bonck's roles have changed. Baker's role has shifted to focus exclusively on branch management, while Bonck's role has changed from Sales Manager to Loan Advisor, as he is currently running for U.S. Congress in Texas District 38.

"Being a part of Lasso Lending is truly rewarding as I counsel people with complicated financials and make it feel easy for them. I'm excited to see where we go from here!" said Jordan Lawrence, a top producer of Lasso Lending.

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private residential mortgage lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed nearly 155,000 homes at $32.6 billion making the American Dream a reality for its customers.

