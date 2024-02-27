Last call for wine producers to take part in 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2024

"Every year's tasting brings the promise of encounters with terrific examples of classic styles, introductions to less familiar grape varieties and blends, and complete novelties, possibly in their first vintage." Post this

Robert Joseph, Associate Editor of Meininger's Wine Business International and one of the General Chairs of this edition, explains the importance of the event: "Every year's tasting brings the promise of encounters with terrific examples of classic styles, introductions to less familiar grape varieties and blends, and complete novelties, possibly in their first vintage. Better still is the experience of tasting and assessing these wines in the company of a group of people who are both top experts and great friends."

The eighth edition of the selection will take place from 9-11 April, in the days immediately preceding Vinitaly 2024, one of the most important international wine fairs in the world. The close relationship between 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls and Vinitaly allows wine producers to be given the opportunity to promote their wines during Vinitaly. This year, the wineries exhibiting at Vinitaly will see their selected wines and their scores for free in the Vinitaly Plus platform, the official Vinitaly Catalogue and App. This will enable all exhibiting companies to be geo-located by the most important foreign buyers attending the exhibition, giving them an additional promotional advantage.

During Vinitaly, on April 16th at 16:00, a proclamation ceremony will be held by the General Chairs of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2024, who will conduct a masterclass to pay homage to the 7 "Top Scorer" wines selected for the 5StarWines Guide - the Book 2025. Following, at 17:00, there will be the proclamation ceremony dedicated to the 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2024 Trophies, where the producers will present their award-winning wine to the press operators and those present, then staying to taste the award-winning wines.

Participating in 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls and inclusion in the official guide 5StarWines – the Book, is a great opportunity for wineries, especially this year at Vinitaly 2024. To explore the full benefits of this edition, consult the 5StarWines website: https://www.5starwines.it/evento/?lang=en. Wineries from all over the world can also register on the 5StarWines website: https://www.5starwines.it/registrazioni/?lang=en. Registration closes on 1 March 2024, with the shipment of samples until 15 March. For registration assistance or more information, email: [email protected].

About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its eighth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2023 edition, over 2,200 wines took part in the competition and 733 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.

