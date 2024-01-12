Last call for wine producers to take part in 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2024 with a 10% "Early Bird" discount

Wineries have until 1 March 2024 to submit their registration for the Selection, but only until 22 January to take advantage of an Early Bird discount of 10% off the basic registration fee. Post this

Following three days of blind tastings, the producers whose wines obtained an evaluation of at least 90/100 will be included in 5StarWines – the Book 2025. The scores and the evaluation of the participating wines are entrusted to the jury of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls. The Judges are highly qualified international experts, including Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, WSET graduates, VIA experts and ambassadors, oenologists and journalists. Made up of wine professionals from different geographical and professional backgrounds, the diversity of the juries and the blind tasting process guarantee an objective selection of wines. Confirmation of the final scores is up to the Panel Chairs, who confirm or modify the judgment assigned by the various panels to the wines that have obtained a score of 90 or more and produce the tasting notes that will be published in the Guide.

The inclusion of wines in the Guide is only one of several promotional activities reserved for the selected wineries and their products. The selected wineries receive frequent updates on the initiatives taking place throughout the year, such as tasting events, roadshows, courses of the Vinitaly International Academy, and the wine2wine Business Forum. Special tastings and events with international buyers are reserved to the highest-scoring wineries, and podcast interviews dedicated to the Trophy winners will be published on Italian Wine Podcast platforms and social media channels. Moreover, social media posts are created by the 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls team for every single selected wine, continuing the celebration of selected wines all year long.

For regular updates on the selection process follow the event on social media or email [email protected] for more information.

About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its eighth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2023 edition, over 2,200 wines took part in the competition and 733 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.

