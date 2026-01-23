Last Crumb Launches Limited-Edition "WUTHERING HEIGHTS" Film Cookie Collaboration

This 12-count collection draws from the story's enduring themes of passion, obsession, and forbidden love, translating classic literary storytelling into a modern dessert experience.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To coincide with Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming big screen adaptation of "Wuthering Heights", Last Crumb has created a co-branded, limited-edition cookie collection inspired by the film's dark romanticism and emotional intensity.

The 12-count collection draws from the story's enduring themes of passion, obsession, and forbidden love, translating classic literary storytelling into a modern dessert experience.

"'Wuthering Heights' is one of those stories that lives in extremes," said Derek Jaeger, Founder at Last Crumb. "This collection was about translating that intensity into something tactile and indulgent, using flavor, design, and detail to create an experience that feels as dramatic as the story itself."

The collection is presented in Last Crumb's signature black box, reimagined as a collectible piece featuring a custom cookie sleeve and story insert inspired by the film's moody color palette, metallic typography, and cinematic art direction. The insert introduces each cookie as a reflection of desire, heartbreak, and longing, connecting the flavors to the emotional arc of the film.

Each cookie features reimagined names and updated flavor descriptions aligned with the world of "Wuthering Heights", blending Last Crumb's refined luxury tone with the film's haunting romantic aesthetic.

The $140 limited edition box includes six flavors, each with a film-themed name, flavor profile, and tagline:

Better With S*x (Chocolate Chip) / "come undone"

The cookie that made us infamous, now wrapped in the most passionate story ever told. Betrayed by its humble history, our chocolate chip is downright naughty, and absolutely DTF (down to fudge). Sensual, sweet, scandalous, so good it sharpens your senses. Surrender to it. Let everything else fall away. This moment is all that matters. Go on, have a bit and let you senses unravel.

Burning Desire (Chocolate Lava) / "so kiss me again"

Crimson Obsession (Red Velvet) / "drive me mad"

Lust & Crumble (Black Forest Cake) / "to the ends of the earth…"

Sweet Infatuation (Biscoff Crunch) / "be with me always"

Forbidden Fruit (Oatmeal Pear Fig) / "let us both be damned"

The collection is available exclusively at LastCrumb.com from Jan. 23 through Feb. 15, while supplies last.

For more information, visit LastCrumb.com.

About "Wuthering Heights"

Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC Present A Lie Still Production, A LuckyChap Production, A Film by Emerald Fennell, "Wuthering Heights." Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters across North America on February 13, 2026, and internationally beginning 11 February 2026.

About Last Crumb

LA-born and now proudly NY-based, Last Crumb is the cult-favorite luxury cookie brand that launched in 2021 with weekly, limited edition drops and an unapologetically bold approach to flavor and quality. Each cookie is crafted through a meticulous three-day process, using only the finest ingredients and a no-shortcuts philosophy rooted in Michelin-level precision. Known for its obsessive attention to detail and decadent, one-of-a-kind recipes, Last Crumb continues to redefine what a luxury dessert can be.

