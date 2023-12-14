Last Days To Ship Amazon, USPS, UPS, FedEx for 12/23/2023 Delivery

To make sure your holiday gifts arrive before Christmas, these are the last days to get your packages shipped. Post this

Amazon is placing a note saying Arrives before Christmas on search and item detail pages

Amazon also has local, and in-store delivery options available in some areas.

USPS:

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Alaska

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

UPS U.S. DOMESTIC:

Ground shipping Check ups.com/ctc for details

UPS 3 Day Select® Dec. 19

UPS 2nd Day Air® services Dec. 20 Dec. 21 with Saturday Delivery options

with Saturday Delivery options UPS Next Day Air® services Dec. 21 Dec. 22 with Saturday Delivery options

FedEx U.S. Domestic:

FedEx Express® Last day to ship FedEx SameDay Fri. Dec. 22

FO *, PO *, SO, Extra Hours Thu. Dec 21 ( Fri. Dec. 22 with Sat. delivery selected)

( with Sat. delivery selected) 2Day * & 2Day AM Wed. Dec 20

FedEx Express Saver Tue. Dec 19

FedEx Express® 1Day Freight Thu. Dec 21

FedEx Express® 2Day Freight Wed. Dec 20

FedEx Express® 3Day Freight Tue. Dec 19

Dates showing Saturday delivery are subject to availability in your area. All of the dates will be subject to weather delays, so don't wait. Go to yourblackfriday.com to see all of your last-minute gift-buying options.

