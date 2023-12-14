Last Days To Ship Amazon, USPS, UPS, FedEx for 12/23/2023 Delivery

With Christmas right around the corner, it is important to note the last shipping days published by Amazon, USPS, UPS, and FedEx if you want your package to arrive before Christmas.
Amazon:
Amazon is placing a note saying Arrives before Christmas on search and item detail pages
Amazon also has local, and in-store delivery options available in some areas.
USPS:
Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)
- USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
- First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16
- Priority Mail — Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Alaska
- USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
- First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
- Priority Mail — Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
Hawaii
- USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
- First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
- Priority Mail — Dec. 16
- Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
UPS U.S. DOMESTIC:
- Ground shipping Check ups.com/ctc for details
- UPS 3 Day Select® Dec. 19
- UPS 2nd Day Air® services Dec. 20 Dec. 21 with Saturday Delivery options
- UPS Next Day Air® services Dec. 21 Dec. 22 with Saturday Delivery options
FedEx U.S. Domestic:
- FedEx Express® Last day to ship FedEx SameDay Fri. Dec. 22
- FO *, PO *, SO, Extra Hours Thu. Dec 21 (Fri. Dec. 22 with Sat. delivery selected)
- 2Day * & 2Day AM Wed. Dec 20
- FedEx Express Saver Tue. Dec 19
- FedEx Express® 1Day Freight Thu. Dec 21
- FedEx Express® 2Day Freight Wed. Dec 20
- FedEx Express® 3Day Freight Tue. Dec 19
Dates showing Saturday delivery are subject to availability in your area. All of the dates will be subject to weather delays, so don't wait. Go to yourblackfriday.com to see all of your last-minute gift-buying options.
About yourblackfriday.com: Specializing in the research and reporting of major online sales events, yourblackfriday.com is an affiliate site that benefits from qualifying purchases.
