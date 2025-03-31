Last Lock Launches Comprehensive Access Platform Prior to ISC West on 3/31/25

"Last Lock aims to save companies time and money with innovative solutions for energy harvesting, retrofitability, and Ultra-wideband," says Last Lock CEO Jack Ryan. "We're a technology enabler helping companies integrate next-generation access technology into products and applications." Post this

Last Lock's API solution, Seamless Link, allows existing access management or building systems to extend electronic access into interior doors, for which it is usually too difficult or expensive to deploy a traditional access solution. For those without an existing access management solution, Last Lock's Seamless™ Dashboard securely manages building access, using fobs, phones, and wearables, and enables touchless visitor management, room booking, amenity tracking, and billing.

Last Lock has revolutionized smart locks with the introduction of Core, which fits cutting-edge electronics into a small form factor. Core is packed with features and is easily adapted to existing solutions. The Seamless integration communicates with Core, displaying its data in an intuitive dashboard.

"Last Lock has leapt ahead of the current smart lock market with Core, which includes RFID, NFC, BLE, and Ultra-wideband, then combines this with up to a ten-year battery life," says Last Lock CPO Alex Mahnke. "Our hardware solves a critical problem, and once it's installed, the data it gathers about the environment and usage behavior offers valuable insights, which overhauls the antiquated lock and key experience and reduces costs."

Last Lock's retrofit smart lock occupies the same shape and size of an existing lock cylinder form factor and enables electronic access without costly installation or wiring. Last Lock systems and hardware can be installed in most mortise, rim, and euro cylinder form factors.

The Last Lock Euro, the company's first retrofitted integrated unit for commercial and residential use, will be available in May 2025.

Last Lock uses Ultra-wideband technology that allows touch-free unlocking and provides indoor navigation, personnel tracking, and space occupation usage data. Last Lock is SOC 2 Type II Compliant, with security practices in place to protect customer data.

"Last Lock's holistic access management solution, combining Seamless Link, Seamless Dashboard, and our Core product, will extend electronic access to previously unreachable opportunities," says Jack Ryan. "The future of this technology extends beyond just locks, and we are excited to explore other applications."

Last Lock is a technology enablement platform that helps organizations integrate next-generation access technology into their products. New technologies developed by Last Lock empower our partners and customers with custom-engineered products that enable fluid user experiences across applications.

