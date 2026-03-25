Last Lock Showcases Expanded Credential Interoperability with Aliro Certified Locks at ISC West

"Aliro represents an important step toward truly interoperable mobile access across the industry," said Nelson Henry, Vice President of Security Technology & Engineering at Last Lock and Chairman of the Aliro Working Group. "At Last Lock, we're focused on making that interoperability practical." Post this

Aliro-Certified Smart Locks

Last Lock's Mortise and Euro smart locks are designed to support Aliro-certified credentials, enabling secure mobile access experiences across modern devices, while maintaining interoperability with existing access control systems.

"Aliro represents an important step toward truly interoperable mobile access across the industry," said Nelson Henry, Vice President of Security Technology & Engineering at Last Lock and Chairman of the Aliro Working Group. "At Last Lock, we're focused on making that interoperability practical—giving partners and integrators an easy way to deploy wallet based Aliro credentials within the access systems and buildings they already operate."

This positions Last Lock as a credential-agnostic platform, supporting LEAF and DESFire-based credentials for card access, alongside PKOC BLE-based credentials for mobile environments.

Expanding Distribution Through Industry Partners

Last Lock is expanding its channel strategy through distribution and integration partners. The company is working with partners to broaden market availability, including distribution relationships with organizations such as Windy City Wire.

These partnerships are designed to simplify procurement and accelerate deployment of Last Lock smart lock solutions across commercial access control projects.

"Our mission is to give partners the fastest path to delivering intelligent access products," said CEO Jack Ryan. "By combining cutting-edge lock hardware with the Seamless platform, we enable integrators and technology partners to extend modern access experiences to more doors, within the PACs most buildings run on today."

Building on the Last Lock Access Platform

Today's announcement builds on Last Lock's 2025 launch of its comprehensive access platform, which introduced the Seamless™ software platform, Seamless Link API, Core hardware platform, and retrofit Euro smart lock.

That platform established Last Lock as a technology foundation for organizations seeking to integrate modern access technologies—including mobile credentials, RFID, NFC, BLE, and ultra-wideband—into their products and building environments.

With expanded capabilities in Seamless and the introduction of Mortise and Euro smart locks with Aliro compatibility, Last Lock continues to extend the platform's capabilities for commercial deployments across office, retail, and enterprise environments.

Organizations interested in deploying intelligent access solutions using Last Lock hardware are invited to schedule a call with the Last Lock team to explore pilot deployments.

See Last Lock at ISC West

Last Lock will showcase its Aliro-enabled Mortise and Euro smart locks at ISC West 2026, highlighting how partners can deploy intelligent access solutions using interoperable hardware and modern mobile credentials. Stop by for a demo at Windy City Wire's - Booth 8038.

Contact [email protected] to schedule a meeting and learn more.

About Last Lock

Last Lock develops commercial electronic lock platforms designed to power the next generation of intelligent access systems. Through its hardware platform, software integrations, and partner ecosystem, the company enables organizations to deploy scalable access infrastructure that supports evolving credential technologies and modern building security needs.

Learn more at www.lastlock.com

Media Contact

Ted Burns, Last Lock, 1 608-284-8464, [email protected], www.lastlock.com

SOURCE Last Lock