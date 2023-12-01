LAST MINUTE CLASSIC WOODEN TOY IDEAS: Quality, USA-made gifts for everyone on your list

Calling all procrastinators! With the winter holidays just a few days away, Maple Landmark, maker of the classic wooden holiday toy, NameTrains, announced that it is offering free shipping on all website orders of $75 or more.
MIDDLEBURY, Vt., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calling all procrastinators! With the winter holidays just a few days away, Maple Landmark, maker of the classic wooden holiday toy, NameTrains, announced that it is offering free shipping on all website orders of $75 or more. This low minimum purchase, combined with Maple Landmark's wide selection of wooden holiday gifts and toys, makes finishing your Christmas shopping a breeze.
"Waiting until the last minute doesn't have to be a cause for stress," said owner and craftsman Mike Rainville. "Our wooden toys and gifts ship fast and add that 'Made in America' sparkle to your celebration." For orders under $75, ground shipping is just $6.95. Confirm estimated arrival times match your needs as you check out. Faster shipping options are available.
"If you have no idea what someone on your list wants, classic toys like NameTrains, a train set, chess or checkers, building blocks or ABC blocks are a safe bet," said Barb Rainville, Marketing Manager at Maple Landmark. "They are popular with families every year and they truly last for generations. And because all of Maple Landmark's products are made in the USA, you can trust they were made safely with sound environmental protections in place."
Maple Landmark's last-minute gift recommendations include:
- For one month old and up, wooden teether toys are the perfect answer to those with concerns over toxic chemicals and finishes
- For one year and up, a selection of wooden building blocks are as safe as they are entertaining
- For two years and up, mix and match an irresistible variety of little wooden vehicles that are perfect for small hands
- For three and four years and up, colorful memory tiles games and simple puzzles engage children's developing capacities
- For five years and up, wooden whistles and stacking games balance fun and mentally challenging activities
- For six years and up, handy travel versions of chess, checkers, and backgammon games perfectly meet the needs of on-the-go households
- For seven and up, custom and themed yoyos are ideal stocking stuffers
- For eight and up, full size games of chess, checkers, and cribbage boards offer a way to engage the teens and adults in their life--and win!
- For adults, wooden gifts and housewares, including hand painted bird ornaments, appeal to a broad range of interests and offer beautiful practicality
For a gift that will steal the show, the Mountain Spiral Railway will dazzle young children and the young-at-heart. This impressive creation offers players a chance to help their trains navigate daring challenges with tricky curves. When a train dashes off the track with a satisfying crash, peals of laughter are sure to fill your home.
Made in the USA by skilled craftsmen in a safe and sustainable factory, Maple Landmark's wide variety of NameTrains, toys, games and gifts have vibrant colors; the trains and the tracks are made from locally sourced and sustainably harvested hardwood. All of Maple Landmark's products are made at the company's headquarters in Middlebury, Vermont.
No matter the age of your intended recipient, don't let shipping costs derail your holiday. Magic awaits under the tree with Maple Landmark's wide variety of wooden gifts, toys, and holiday decor. Shop today.
About Maple Landmark
Maple Landmark is an award-winning maker of high-quality wooden toys, and educational and novelty wooden products that has been featured in USA Today, The New York Times, Fox & Friends, and NBC, among others. Since its inception in 1979, the family-owned business has made all its products in the USA with wood sourced locally from sustainably harvested wood. Maple Landmark products can be found in toy stores and gift shops in hundreds of locations across the country. Its signature toy, NameTrains, has delighted children and families for decades. maplelandmark.com
