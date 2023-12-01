LAST MINUTE CLASSIC WOODEN TOY IDEAS: Quality, USA-made gifts for everyone on your list

"Waiting until the last minute doesn't have to be a cause for stress," said owner and craftsman Mike Rainville. "Our wooden toys and gifts ship fast and add that 'Made in America' sparkle to your celebration." Post this

"If you have no idea what someone on your list wants, classic toys like NameTrains, a train set, chess or checkers, building blocks or ABC blocks are a safe bet," said Barb Rainville, Marketing Manager at Maple Landmark. "They are popular with families every year and they truly last for generations. And because all of Maple Landmark's products are made in the USA, you can trust they were made safely with sound environmental protections in place."

Maple Landmark's last-minute gift recommendations include:

For a gift that will steal the show, the Mountain Spiral Railway will dazzle young children and the young-at-heart. This impressive creation offers players a chance to help their trains navigate daring challenges with tricky curves. When a train dashes off the track with a satisfying crash, peals of laughter are sure to fill your home.

Made in the USA by skilled craftsmen in a safe and sustainable factory, Maple Landmark's wide variety of NameTrains, toys, games and gifts have vibrant colors; the trains and the tracks are made from locally sourced and sustainably harvested hardwood. All of Maple Landmark's products are made at the company's headquarters in Middlebury, Vermont.

No matter the age of your intended recipient, don't let shipping costs derail your holiday. Magic awaits under the tree with Maple Landmark's wide variety of wooden gifts, toys, and holiday decor. Shop today.

About Maple Landmark

Maple Landmark is an award-winning maker of high-quality wooden toys, and educational and novelty wooden products that has been featured in USA Today, The New York Times, Fox & Friends, and NBC, among others. Since its inception in 1979, the family-owned business has made all its products in the USA with wood sourced locally from sustainably harvested wood. Maple Landmark products can be found in toy stores and gift shops in hundreds of locations across the country. Its signature toy, NameTrains, has delighted children and families for decades. maplelandmark.com

Media Contact

Julia Scott, Maple Landmark, 1 (401) 285-3426, [email protected], https://www.maplelandmark.com/

