Last Rep Launches First THC + CBG Athletic Recovery Cocktail for Fitness Enthusiasts

"We built Last Rep for people who take their fitness seriously but don't want to sacrifice their social lives." — Jason Ashton, CEO of Last Rep Post this

Addressing a Growing Shift Away From Alcohol

A fundamental shift is reshaping how Americans socialize. Younger generations are consuming less alcohol than any generation before them, while demand for functional beverages continues to rise. For fitness-focused individuals, traditional social settings centered around alcohol often conflict with recovery, performance, and long-term wellness.

"People are moving away from alcohol but still want to stay connected after the gym," said Jason Ashton, CEO of Last Rep. "If you don't drink, you often don't go out—and that trade can negatively impact your social life. Last Rep solves that. It makes recovery something you can share."

With the THC beverage category growing at an estimated 57 percent compound annual growth rate, Last Rep enters the market with a product formulated specifically for fitness recovery, rather than recreation—an audience largely underserved by existing THC beverage options.

Formulated for the Fitness Lifestyle

Unlike traditional THC beverages, Last Rep was developed with active consumers in mind. Each serving contains a balanced ratio of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and CBG (cannabigerol), a cannabinoid widely used in functional wellness products. The formula also includes electrolytes to support hydration and adaptogens to help the body manage stress and recovery.

The 5mg option provides a mild, approachable experience for consumers new to THC beverages or seeking light relaxation, while the 10mg option offers enhanced recovery support for experienced users. Both are designed to promote relaxation and recovery while maintaining a clear-headed, social experience.

"We built Last Rep for people who take their fitness seriously but don't want to sacrifice their social lives," Ashton added. "It's not about getting high—it's about recovering smarter and staying connected to the people who motivate you."

Retail Partnership and Regional Expansion

Last Rep's initial retail launch is in partnership with Herban Flow, a functional beverage retailer with locations throughout St. Petersburg, Florida. The company will also serve as the headlining sponsor of the High and Dry Festival on January 3, 2026, further establishing its presence in Florida's growing THC beverage market.

The company is actively expanding distribution throughout the Greater Tampa Bay area, with additional retailers, flavors, and formulations currently in development.

Responsible Use

Last Rep is committed to responsible consumption and transparent consumer education. All products are third-party lab tested for quality and consistency and comply with applicable state and local regulations governing hemp-derived Delta-9 THC beverages. Last Rep products are legal for adults 21 and over, where permitted by law. Consumers are advised not to drive or operate machinery after consumption and to begin with a lower serving to assess individual tolerance.

About Last Rep

Last Rep is the first athletic recovery cocktail designed for fitness enthusiasts and socially active consumers seeking a clean alternative to alcohol. Founded on the belief that people shouldn't have to choose between their fitness goals and their social lives, Last Rep delivers a low-calorie functional beverage that supports recovery, relaxation, and connection. Made with a balanced blend of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, CBG, electrolytes, and adaptogens, Last Rep offers a smarter way to recover and socialize.

Must be 21+ to purchase.

Learn more at www.lastreparc.com

Media Contact

Patterson Caroll, Last Rep, 1 (727) 761-5457, [email protected], https://www.lastreparc.com

SOURCE Last Rep