latakoo Wins Top Honors at U.S. Army xTechLive Competition for Groundbreaking Generative Video Codec

Military leaders recognized latakoo's codec as a game-changer for tactical ops, ISR, and national defense. latakoo, a leader in video workflow solutions for content creators and broadcasters, recently released a demo of its new breakthrough Generative Video Codec and showed the capabilities of the technology at SOF Week in Tampa. GVC enables real-time prioritization and sharpening of live video feeds, allowing users to dictate the most important parts of a scene. Military, government and law enforcement are among the many sectors that will benefit from GVC's ability to enhance portions of a live video feed.

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Army awarded latakoo top honors at the 2025 xTechLive Competition, recognizing the company's Generative Video Codec (GVC) for its potential to transform how mission-critical video is delivered and understood in the most demanding environments.

Presented during Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week in Tampa, Florida, the award comes with a cash prize and post-competition development opportunities with the Department of Defense. The competition, hosted by the Army's Assistant Secretary for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology and the ISR Task Force, seeks to identify world-class commercial technologies that can strengthen U.S. defense capabilities.

latakoo's Generative Video Codec, already turning heads across broadcast, scientific, and medical sectors, enables real-time prioritization and sharpening of live video feeds, so that users can immediately see the most important parts of a scene—even under severely constrained bandwidth conditions.

"This technology was made for environments where clarity and speed are non-negotiable—combat zones, disaster response, intelligence gathering," said Jade Kurian, President and Co-Founder of latakoo. "To be recognized by the U.S. Army at SOF Week is a powerful endorsement of what we've built and what comes next."

GVC allows operators to instantly highlight areas of interest within a video—whether it's a face in a crowd, a heat signature in the distance, or movement in a compromised zone—without increasing the bandwidth footprint. It's the first codec designed for action in real-time and under real stress, which made it a standout in front of military judges looking for ready-now innovation.

"We've long believed Generative Video Codec would be essential for forward operations," said Paul Adrian, CEO and Co-Founder of latakoo. "Today, the U.S. Army agreed. And we're just getting started."

latakoo previously took home the 2025 National Association of Broadcasters Technology Innovation Award for the same technology and is currently engaging with top-tier broadcasters, public safety agencies, and now defense leaders on potential real-world deployments.

About latakoo

latakoo is a mission-critical cloud-based video workflow platform used by the world's largest broadcasters and agencies. Founded by journalists and built for professionals, latakoo offers the fastest, most secure path to move video from anywhere to anywhere—regardless of bandwidth or location. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, latakoo is reshaping how video is captured, shared, and understood—across media, government, healthcare, and defense.

Built by journalists. Trusted by the world.

