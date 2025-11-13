Late Starter Launches Best-Selling Book on Financial Independence

The Late Starter's Guide to Financial Independence: A Mentor's Hard-Earned Lessons on Finding Freedom and Creating a Legacy, written by Tim Wells, has achieved Amazon #1 Best Seller status in multiple categories.
SMYRNA, Ga., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The book provides a comprehensive framework for achieving financial independence, specifically designed for people ages 30-50+ who feel they've started too late. Unlike traditional financial advice that assumes decades of compounding time, Wells addresses the reality of compressed 10-20 year timelines, while tackling the psychological barriers of shame, fear, and childhood money wounds that keep people stuck.
Wells achieved financial independence at 57 after a 37-year technology career. He now mentors "late starters" through his Financial Freedom Breakthrough program, helping clients create personalized paths to financial independence despite starting later than conventional wisdom recommends. His approach combines practical strategies for rapid wealth building with the emotional wisdom needed to overcome the unique challenges faced by those navigating divorce, aging parents, health crises, and late-career uncertainties.
The book, published by Back River Publishing, is available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover formats.
Tim Wells can be reached at Late-Starter.com for mentoring inquiries, newsletter subscription, or podcast guest opportunities.
Media Contact
Tim Wells, Back River Publishing, 1 678-788-0700, [email protected], Late-Starter.com
SOURCE Back River Publishing
Share this article