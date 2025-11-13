Late Starter Launches Best-Selling Book on Financial Independence

The Late Starter's Guide to Financial Independence: A Mentor's Hard-Earned Lessons on Finding Freedom and Creating a Legacy, written by Tim Wells, has achieved Amazon #1 Best Seller status in multiple categories.

SMYRNA, Ga., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The book provides a comprehensive framework for achieving financial independence, specifically designed for people ages 30-50+ who feel they've started too late. Unlike traditional financial advice that assumes decades of compounding time, Wells addresses the reality of compressed 10-20 year timelines, while tackling the psychological barriers of shame, fear, and childhood money wounds that keep people stuck.