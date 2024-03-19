LatentView Analytics Accelerates Enterprise Solutions with NVIDIA AI Enterprise

This collaboration demonstrates LatentView's ongoing commitment to creating superior tech-driven business solutions.
PRINCETON, N.J., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LatentView Analytics, a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm, today announced its strategic collaboration with NVIDIA, a full-stack computing company specializing in AI and digitalization. This collaboration aims to leverage NVIDIA accelerated computing, which includes the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform for the development and deployment of production-grade AI applications, including generative AI. LatentView will be using NVIDIA Triton Inference Server to deliver fast and scalable AI in production and NVIDIA TensorRT to accelerate and optimize inference performance of the latest large language models to create intuitive and comprehensive solutions for business and enterprise customers.
LatentView will accelerate the adoption of AI for businesses as it leverages the best of NVIDIA accelerated computing to develop intelligent and automated data and analytics solutions. The collaboration comes in the wake of data from Gartner, stating that 30% of enterprises will leverage AI for development and testing by 2025, and by 2027, 15% of applications will be created by AI and GAI, demonstrating the importance of AI adoption by businesses to remain up to par with competition. Businesses are dedicating more time and resources toward creating a fully integrated approach to AI, and partnering with companies like LatentView allows them to do this at scale using secure and thoroughly tested tools.
"The future of data analytics will be leveraged for the development of AI and GAI solutions to be used by enterprises to remain ahead of the curve in an increasingly saturated market," said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO of LatentView. "We are first and foremost committed to providing intelligent and innovative solutions to our customers, and leveraging NVIDIA technology will enhance our ability to do so at scale while offering top quality end-user solutions."
LatentView Analytics has already begun using NVIDIA technology to further enhance its analytics solutions, particularly its GenAI-powered insights engine, InsightsIQ. The solution, powered by NVIDIA TensorRT LLM Inference service, harnesses the agility of NeMo Inferencing Microservices (NIM) to accelerate and simplify implementation and reduce manual configuration efforts.
In addition to access to hardware and software, NVIDIA is equipping LatentView with training materials and certificates to expand its expertise in AI and LLM development. This will enable LatentView to better create valuable and comprehensive AI-driven solutions for customers.
About LatentView Analytics
LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm that enables companies to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company creates holistic and sustainable impact for some of the world's largest brands, including more than 30 Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial services, technology, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, and industrial sectors. LatentView has been recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Deloitte, and others for its analytics work and vibrant company culture. Founded in 2006, LatentView has a globally distributed workforce. For more information, visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.
