LatentView Analytics Accelerates Enterprise Solutions with NVIDIA AI Enterprise

"The future of data analytics will be leveraged for the development of AI and GAI solutions to be used by enterprises to remain ahead of the curve in an increasingly saturated market," said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO of LatentView. "We are first and foremost committed to providing intelligent and innovative solutions to our customers, and leveraging NVIDIA technology will enhance our ability to do so at scale while offering top quality end-user solutions."

LatentView Analytics has already begun using NVIDIA technology to further enhance its analytics solutions, particularly its GenAI-powered insights engine, InsightsIQ. The solution, powered by NVIDIA TensorRT LLM Inference service, harnesses the agility of NeMo Inferencing Microservices (NIM) to accelerate and simplify implementation and reduce manual configuration efforts.

In addition to access to hardware and software, NVIDIA is equipping LatentView with training materials and certificates to expand its expertise in AI and LLM development. This will enable LatentView to better create valuable and comprehensive AI-driven solutions for customers.

About LatentView Analytics

LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm that enables companies to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company creates holistic and sustainable impact for some of the world's largest brands, including more than 30 Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial services, technology, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, and industrial sectors. LatentView has been recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Deloitte, and others for its analytics work and vibrant company culture. Founded in 2006, LatentView has a globally distributed workforce. For more information, visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

